Nation Crime 19 Nov 2021 Probe reveals ex- ma ...
Nation, Crime

Probe reveals ex- manager’s role in Rs 11 crore UBI scam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 20, 2021, 12:03 am IST
Updated Nov 20, 2021, 12:03 am IST
In the internal report, the bank officials found fault with Govind Katroth for his reckless financing by violating norms of the bank
The CBI initiated action based on the internal report conducted by the Union Bank of India in connection with the case. (PTI file photo)
 The CBI initiated action based on the internal report conducted by the Union Bank of India in connection with the case. (PTI file photo)

HYDERABAD: An internal inquiry in the irregularities in sanctioning Rs 11 crore loan to Amazon Enterprises Private Limited revealed that former manager of the Union Bank of India (previously Andhra Bank), Ameerpet branch, Govind Katroth had accepted photocopies of the property document rather than the original one as collateral security. The report also revealed that double registrations were done on the property at two sub-registrar offices.  

The Central Bureau of Intelligence (CBI) officials, who registered criminal cases on Amazon Enterprises Private Limited in the bank fraud, initiated action based on the internal report conducted by the Union Bank of India in connection with the case.

 

Beena Vaheed, general manager, HR, of the bank submitted the internal report to the CBI officials stating that the chief vigilance officials of the bank had verified the details of bank fraud and were allowed to conduct investigation against the public servant.

In the internal report, the bank officials found fault with Govind Katroth for his reckless financing by violating norms of the bank. Katroth failed to comply with the bank's guidelines in recommending, disbursing and monitoring the loan sanctioned to Amazon Enterprises, it was found.

 

"Govind did not ensure that the unit was established and failed to conduct post-sanction unit inspection. During the inspection of the unit by internal investigating officials, the borrower directed them to a different locality where the unit was available but it was closed for more than six months. The unit was already mortgaged as collateral security to another loan favouring Vinayaka Paper Boards Limited., which had been declared as fraud," the bank officials said in a report.

The suspended manager Govind Katroth obtained a photocopy of the document bearing No.3388/2012 instead of the original document as advised in the legal opinion. Margin money from the borrower at the time of release of term loan was also not ensured by him. He accepted inflated valuations of collateral securities given by panel engineer without making independent inquiries.

 

During the re-verification, it was found that the property pledged to the bank as security had double registrations at two different places. Following the bank fraud committed by the Amazon Enterprises, the bank officials conducted an internal probe by Nageshwara Rao, senior manager.

A few days ago, the CBI registered cases on Amazon Enterprises for duping the Union Bank of India to the tune of Rs 11 crore by submitting fake documents of property as collateral security.

...
Tags: union bank of india, sub-registrar offices, central bureau of intelligence, amazon
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Visitors at Golkonda on the occasion of World Heritage week celebrations. (Photo: K.Durgarao)

Special walk to mark World Heritage Week from Nov 19

CM KCR participating in a three-hour ‘maha dharna’ at dharna chowk along with all top TRS leaders. (Photo: Twitter)

TRS stakes claim for repeal of farm laws

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTI file photo)

Centre should slash taxes on petrol, diesel: Finance Minister Thiaga Rajan

People try to catch fish on a flooded road following heavy downpour, in Tirupati, Friday, Nov 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Incessant rain unleashes flash floods and causes havoc, Tirupati gasps for breath



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Poverty-stricken woman sells newborn son for Rs 1.78 lakh in Maharashtra

The woman gave birth to the child in September, but was not in a position to take care of him because of her family's poor financial condition. (Representational image: AFP)

Six students held for ragging in Kerala

Second year degree student Anshad of Naher Arts and Science College in Kanhirode near here was allegedly ragged by his senior students. (Representational image)

Two J&K scribes detained, sent to jail on 2-day remand

Dar’s family said that he had received a phone call at around 4 pm on October 8 asking him to report to the Sadder Police Station, Anantnag. Shah was picked from his home in Sheerpora area of the district on October 12 by the police, his brother Imran Shah said. — Representational image/By arrangement

Timber merchant held for 'raping' and killing woman in Kerala

The crime branch on Monday arrested the accused, Naseer, a timber merchant from Kottangal village. (Representational Image: PTI)

Ten held for assault on minor in Karnataka

The accused appeared before the jurisdictional magistrate on Saturday. (Representational image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->