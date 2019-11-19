Nation Crime 19 Nov 2019 Mumbai woman upset o ...
Mumbai woman upset over daughter's relationship, strangles her to death

PTI
Published Nov 19, 2019, 1:33 pm IST
Updated Nov 19, 2019, 1:35 pm IST
The police at Pydhonie station have registered a case under section 302 - punishment for murder of the Indian Penal Code.
A 40-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her 23-year-old daughter as she was upset with her over her affair, police said on Monday. (Representational Image)
 A 40-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her 23-year-old daughter as she was upset with her over her affair, police said on Monday. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A 40-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her 23-year-old daughter as she was upset with her over her affair, police said on Monday.

The woman, P Waghela, strangled her daughter, Nirmala Ashok Waghela, with a dupatta (stole) on Sunday at 9 pm at their residence in Pydhonie in south Mumbai, the police added.

 

According to the police, the accused did not approve of her daughter's affair with a man. So she killed Nirmala when she was about to elope with her boyfriend.

"On Sunday, Nirmala was packing her bags to elope with her boyfriend. She had an argument with her mother during which the latter strangled her. She then approached the police and confessed to the crime," an officer said.

The police at Pydhonie station have registered a case under section 302 - punishment for murder of the Indian Penal Code. "We arrested the accused on Sunday itself," he added.

 

