Nation Crime 19 Nov 2019 Kolkata man convince ...
Nation, Crime

Kolkata man convinces woman to leave husband, flees with jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh

PTI
Published Nov 19, 2019, 11:09 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2019, 11:21 am IST
The woman waited for the accused till 10 pm, when a patrolling van of Anandapur Police Station spotted her.
A person, whom a married woman had recently befriended on social media, allegedly fled with her jewellery worth lakhs of rupees after tricking her into starting a new life with him, police said on Monday. (Representational Image)
 A person, whom a married woman had recently befriended on social media, allegedly fled with her jewellery worth lakhs of rupees after tricking her into starting a new life with him, police said on Monday. (Representational Image)

Kolkata: A person, whom a married woman had recently befriended on social media, allegedly fled with her jewellery worth lakhs of rupees after tricking her into starting a new life with him, police said on Monday.

The woman, a mother of a girl and resident of Lake Town area, was left stranded on the street as the man decamped with jewellery worth around Rs 5 lakh, after cooking up a story.

 

"The person had identified himself to be a policeman when he became friends with her on the online site in August. A relationship developed between the two following which she decided to leave her husband and start life afresh with him," a senior police officer of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate said.

Last week, the woman left her husband's place with all the jewellery and met the accused at Sreebhumi area, and the two then rode through various parts of the city on his two- wheeler.

When they reached Anandapur on the southeastern fringes, he told the woman that her husband had come to know of their plan and was creating trouble at the residence of the accused.

"He asked her to wait for him near a bus stand in Anandapur, and took her jewellery and mobile phone on the pretext of keeping it in a safe place, but did not show up till late in the evening," the officer said.

The woman waited for the accused till 10 pm, when a patrolling van of Anandapur Police Station spotted her. "We called up her sister and sent her home," a police officer of Anandapur Police Station said.

Based on her complaint, Lake Town Police has started a probe into the matter. "The mobile number of the accused is switched off, and his profile on the social networking site is also fake. We are investigating," he added.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: woman, social media, married, jewellery
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

The government earlier this replaced the SPG security cover given to the family of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was assassinated by LTTE terrorists on May 21, 1991, by the 'Z-plus' security of the CRPF. (Photo: AP)

Cong gives notice of adjournment motion in LS over withdrawal of SPG cover of Gandhis

(Photo: File | ANI)

PM Modi pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on her 102nd birth anniversary

Earlier we used to walk down due to the non-availability of transport but commuting now will become easier and will save time,

J&K: Construction of 9 km road connecting 12 villages underway in Rajouri

Indira Gandhi, who was hailed as one of the tallest world leaders, was assassinated by her own Sikh bodyguards at her residence on Akbar Road on October 31, 1984. (Photo: ANI)

Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on birth anniversary



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

GST structure: key challenges and its solutions

Though the tax structure has tried to solve major issues relating to the taxing in India, the reform has many challenges.
 

These fake AirPods stickers are driving people insane

Deep down, everybody either owns the AirPods or wants to own them by any means necessary.
 

Amazing Tesla Autopilot mode swerves last minute to save ducks; watch video

(Photo: tesla.com)
 

Here’s the foldable iPhone we all want, and why Apple shouldn't hurry for it

Apple will need to work in this direction because of the growing needs of a folding device that have been in play for quite a few years now. (Photo: YouTube/ Everything Apple Pro)
 

Watch: Charlotte Flair dances on Bhangra beats, gets lessons from Varun Dhawan

On November 14, WWE superstar Charlotte Flair visited India to celebrate the occasion of Children’s Day with kids from Special Olympics Bharat. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Fan says 'I love you' to Ranveer Singh but wifey Deepika Padukone intervenes; watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad: Stalker held under the POCSO Act

The panic-stricken girl hesitated to attend school. When her parents and school staff followed the girl, they found Sai Prasad going behind her near Dayanand Nagar railway station. (Representational image)

2 Uttar Pradesh natives held for looting bus passengers

When passengers were asleep, the duo took the cash from the bag and got down at Abdullapurmet on the outskirts of the city. From there, the duo left to the RGI Airport, booked tickets and fled from the spot. The police said that Shahnabaj booked ticket to Jaipur and Ansari to Delhi, with the stolen money. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Kidnapped 7-year-old Meerpet boy rescued

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, along with kidnapped the boy, 7, and his father, addresses the media after the rescue. (Photo: P. Surendra)

Hyderabad: Railways hold meet on safety issues

It may be recalled that only a few days ago, an MMTS train collided head on with Hundry Express at the Kacheguda Railway Station.

16-year-old boy ties up teen cousin to bed, rapes her; arrested

A 16-year-old boy tied up his cousin to bed and allegedly raped her in Gurgaon's Sector 51 area, police said on Saturday. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham