KG student rape: Case booked against school principal for negligence

HYDERABAD: A day after 34-year-old Beemana Rajani Kumar, the driver of a reputed school in Banjara Hills, was charged with rape of a four-year-old girl, the Banjara Hills police registered a case of negligence against the principal, 55-year-old Sivaraju Madhavi.

The driver and the principal were produced before the court on Wednesday for judicial remand for 14 days. Further, the Banjara Hills police, who initially registered a case against the driver under Sections 345 of the IPC and the POCSO Act have changed the section to rape under Section 161 of the CrPC after recording the girl's statement at the Bharosa centre and medical examination.

The police said more witnesses would be questioned, evidence would be collected, and a proper investigation would be conducted. Police also stated that during the course of the investigation, they would determine whether Rajani Kumar assaulted other students. "We will seek his custody for this, as well as ascertain many other details that are being investigated," they said.

M. Sudarshan, ACP, Banjara Hills, who is supervising the investigation, told Deccan Chronicle that the case has been altered based on the victim's statement and other evidence. "Further investigation is underway to gather more evidence in order to build a proper case against both accused and ensure conviction in court so that the victim receives justice," he said.

Meanwhile, police have informed about the crime to the school's main branch in the city, which is located in Safilguda, Secunderabad, as well as their headquarters in New Delhi. According to investigations, driver Rajani Kumar, a school dropout, has been working for the school for over a decade.

The father of a son and a daughter, he took advantage of being the principal's driver and began interacting with parents and teachers, as well as participating in activities that had nothing to do with him, the police said.