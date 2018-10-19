search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

7-year-old raped while returning from school in Haryana's Rewari

ANI
Published Oct 19, 2018, 11:06 am IST
Updated Oct 19, 2018, 11:06 am IST
The incident comes over a month after a 19-year-old CBSE topper from the same district was kidnapped and gang-raped after being drugged.
The incident took place on October 16, wherein a 38-year-old man allegedly abducted the minor girl, took her to the fields nearby and raped her. (Representational image)
 The incident took place on October 16, wherein a 38-year-old man allegedly abducted the minor girl, took her to the fields nearby and raped her. (Representational image)

Rewari (Haryana): A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped while returning from school in Haryana's Rewari district.

The incident took place on October 16, wherein a 38-year-old man allegedly abducted the minor girl, took her to the fields nearby and raped her.

 

After reaching home, the girl, who was bleeding profusely, narrated the ordeal to her mother, a migrant labourer, following which police were informed. The police took the victim to the hospital for medical examination.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Satpal Kumar told ANI that the accused has been arrested in connection with the case.

"We received a complaint on October 16 that minor girl was allegedly raped by a 38-year-old man. The girl was admitted to the trauma centre. The accused has been arrested. A case has been registered in this regard and probe is underway," he added.

The incident comes over a month after a 19-year-old CBSE topper from the Kosli area in the same district was allegedly kidnapped while she was on her way to a coaching centre in Mahendragarh, and gang-raped after being drugged.

Tags: minor raped, rewari crime, haryana crime
Location: India, Haryana




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Meghan Markle is having a geriatric pregnancy

Meghan is in 'good health' and has already had a successful 12 week scan. (Photo: AP)
 

Vijay Hazare: Jharkhand missed MS Dhoni in Delhi semis defeat, feels Harbhajan Singh

MS Dhoni’s absence was dearly felt as Ishan Kishan-led Jharkhand failed to overcome their nerves. (Photo: AP)
 

You could soon be eating cotton

Cotton is widely grown around the world, with its fiber used to make textiles and the cottonseed used among other things to feed animals such as cattle and sheep that have multiple stomach chambers.
 

iPhone XR to go up for pre-order in India today

iPhone XR features an advanced wide-angle lens camera with an all-new sensor that delivers Smart HDR and faster auto-focus.
 

Scientists in Chile unveil 'A Cosmic Titan' cluster of galaxies

Hyperion has a mass 1 million billion times greater than the sun and is so distant that it is viewed from earth as it looked billions of years ago.
 

Durga Puja 2018: A family idol that is never immersed

The idol is said to be almost 1000 years old, and was found 14 feet under the ground by one of the Haldar forefathers somewhere in Odisha. (Photo: www.baghbazarhaldarbari.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

25-yr-old woman held captive, gangraped in Odisha's Puri for 10 days

The woman was rescued by the police who broke open the lock on Wednesday after she raised an alarm from the roof top of the building where she was detained. (Representational Image | AFP)

28-yr-old Bengaluru man molests IndiGo flight attendant on plane; arrested

Raju Gangappa, a resident of Bengaluru, allegedly pressed the back of 20-year-old flight attendant while he was passing by her and when she reprimanded him, he abused her. (Representational Image)

MJ Akbar’s defamation case against journalist over #MeToo in court today

Editor-turned-politician MJ Akbar, who has been accused of sexual harassment by several women, stepped down as Minister of State for External Affairs on Wednesday evening, saying he will challenge the accusations against him. (Photo: File | PTI)

17-yr-old Thane girl, pulled into car, goes missing after garba event

The girl, a resident of Rameshwadi locality in Badlapur township in Thane, went along with some relatives to enjoy the dance at a 'pandal' set up in their locality on Tuesday night. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Driver held for raping minor

D. Bhaskar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham