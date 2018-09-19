search on deccanchronicle.com
Folk dancer attacked with chemical, hours before US trip; vision reduced

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Sep 19, 2018, 12:17 pm IST
Updated Sep 19, 2018, 12:17 pm IST
The chemical has left no marks on her face but has damaged her corneas thereby reducing her vision, doctors said.
 In the attack caught on CCTV, the attacker is seen splashing the chemical on her face and running away. (Representational Image)

Indore: Rupali Nirapure, a folk dancer and reality show participant, was attacked with chemical substance thrown at her by a spurned lover in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Tuesday. The incident happened hours before Rupali was scheduled to fly to the United States for a concert.

The chemical has damaged her corneas and has reduced her vision, reports said quoting doctors. However, the acidic chemical has left no mark on her face.

 

The accused, identified as Mahendra, has been arrested.

According to reports, Mahendra met Rupali in a dance class and was forcing her to marry him even though she had refused multiple times.

In the attack caught on CCTV, the attacker is seen splashing the chemical on her face and running away.

Rupali is a popular folk dancer and has participated in several dance shows on TV.

