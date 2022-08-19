Hyderabad student's suicide bid leads to principal, staff suffering burn injuries

In the mishap, the student, Principal and staff who came to rescue the principal suffered burn injuries. (Representational Image)

HYDERABAD: A student and Narayana college principal suffered burn injuries after a student set fire to himself in the Principal's room as the principal demanded additional fees. The incident took place at Ramanthapur in Uppal police limits.

According to sources, a student Sainath was demanded a fee by the principal. Unable to bear harassment, Sainath went to Principal's room along and attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze. Later, the student caught the principal. In the mishap, the student, Principal and staff who came to rescue the principal suffered burn injuries.

The police visited the place and shifted the injured persons to Gandhi general hospital. Following the incident, students gathered at the college and staged a protest against the management for collecting additional fees from students.