Gambling rules the roost in Khammam

Khammam: Gambling and rooster fighting are all pervasive in Vemsoor mandal, Khammam district, which is two kilometres from the Andhra Pradesh border.

There were nearly ten organisers in charge of the gambling, and they identified 17 locations as safe havens for the gambling to take place.

These gambling dens are highly prevalent in villages in Vemsoor mandal, including Bharanipadu, Kandukur, Venkatapuram, Ammapalem, and Pallevada. It has also been revealed that the forest between Bharanipadu in Khammam district and Paravathapuram in Andhra Pradesh has become a haven for gamblers.

The organisers of gambling dens have chosen mango gardens, oil palm groves, and eucalyptus plantations that the police have found difficult to reach. According to sources, people who want to participate in gambling, such as playing cards or cock fights, must pay Rs 1,000 as an entry fee and receive 10% of the gambling amount's profits, while punters either lose or win Rs 3 crore per month in gambling.

Each organiser earns anywhere between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 per day. The gamblers are treated to lavish parties with exotic food and liquor. It is learnt that casual labourers are leaving their farm jobs because they are being paid Rs 500 to Rs 700 per day by gambling organisers to fetch food and liquor for punters.

The liquor is being procured from belt shops in Kandukur and Pallevada villages by the organisers. There are allegations that some of the organisers are working in collusion with police officials from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh's border mandals.

When contacted, Vemsoor sub-inspector Suresh stated, "We are trying to check such activities by conducting surprise raids." The proximity of these locations to the AP border is proving to be a big problem."