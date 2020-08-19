Parent shares porn video on school kids’ WhatsApp group in Kurnool

Kurnool: The parent of a student shared a porn video on a WhatsApp group created for eighth class children of Pathikonda Zilla Parisath Girls High School in Kurnool district, leading to protests from students, school teachers as well as other parents.

The video that had gone viral caused embarrassing moments for everybody who was on the group to educate children online in view of schools being closed due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Pathikonda police have registered a case against the parent accused of putting the porn video on the group.

According to Pathikonda circle inspector Adi Narayana Reddy, the WhatsApp group had been created to educate eight class students of Pathikonda Zilla Parisath Girls High School. Teachers would interact with children in the group and clear their doubts. A few parents were also included in the group to help their children.

Meanwhile, the parent of a girl student shared a porn video in this group, which remained viral on other groups of the town for two days. The administrators of the eighth class group deleted the video and zeroed in on the sender, who admitted to sharing the video. The parent contended that it had been shared by mistake.

Students’ associations and school teachers have demanded immediate action against the parent for offending students, parents and teachers in the group.

Police have registered a case and have started investigation, Pathikonda circle inspector said.