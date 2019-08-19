Nation Crime 19 Aug 2019 Youth beaten to deat ...
Youth beaten to death on suspicion of harassing girl, 6 arrested

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 19, 2019, 5:10 pm IST
Updated Aug 19, 2019, 5:10 pm IST
The boy, Akash Shelar, was taken to hospital as an 'accident victim' and on August 11 he died during treatment.
Akash, a resident of Medankarwadi in Khed near Pune, was hit with the wooden handle of a spade on his ear, limbs and back by at least six people. (Photo: Representational)
 Akash, a resident of Medankarwadi in Khed near Pune, was hit with the wooden handle of a spade on his ear, limbs and back by at least six people. (Photo: Representational)

Pune: Days after a 20-year-old youth was beaten to death over suspicion of harassing a schoolgirl, Pune police arrested six people.

The accused were charged for murder and booked sections of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

 

The boy, Akash Shelar, was taken to hospital as an 'accident victim' and on August 11 he died during treatment, police told Indian Express.

Akash, a resident of Medankarwadi in Khed near Pune, was hit with the wooden handle of a spade on his ear, limbs and back by at least six people.

The incident took place around 8 pm on August 4 when they brutally beat Akash over suspicion that he had been harassing a school girl related to one of them, according to the information given by Chakan police station under Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate.

Assistant commissioner of police Chandrakant Alsatwar said, “After the incident on August 4, Shelar was admitted to a hospital with critical injuries. His father did not approach the police at the time as the suspects promised to pay for his treatment. Shelar passed away on the night of August 11, during treatment. Based on the autopsy and report from the doctor, we have registered a case of murder against the suspects on August 17. Six persons have been arrested.”

Police further informed that Shelar's family belongs to Scheduled Caste, four of the arrested were of Nomadic Tribe community and two others are from general category.

ACP Alsatwar added, “As part of the probe, we will try to find out what exactly was the dispute between these people and also about the eve-teasing allegations. All suspects have been booked for murder and under relevant provisions of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act.”

...
