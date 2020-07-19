116th Day Of Lockdown

Nation Crime 19 Jul 2020
Nation, Crime

Nalco employee suspended for disco dance in COVID hospital

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAY KUMAR SAHOO
Published Jul 19, 2020, 10:15 am IST
Updated Jul 19, 2020, 10:20 am IST
Dressed in a track pant and vest, the patient was seen shaking his legs to the tune of ‘I am a disco dancer’
Nalco employee G Ramesh Kumar (left) performing disco dance in a Covid hospital. — DC photo
 Nalco employee G Ramesh Kumar (left) performing disco dance in a Covid hospital. — DC photo

Bhubaneshwar: An employee of National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco) infected with Covid-19 has been placed under suspension in Koraput district after his ‘disco dance’ video during his stay at a Covid hospital went viral on social media platforms.

“Whereas, you have committed certain acts of serious misconduct during your stay at Covid Hospital, Jeypore from 05.07.2020 to 15.07.2020 for your treatment and it is not considered desirable that you should remain on duty and enter the work premises. Accordingly, as per the provisions of Order No. 27 (B)(ii) of the Certified Standing Orders of the Company applicable to you, you are placed under suspension with immediate effect. The chargesheet setting out the details of misconduct(s) will follow within seven days,” an order issued by Nalco official G Ramesh Kumar stated on Friday.

 

The employee currently posted as Chargeman (Grade.II) in Transport Pool, Mines section of the Navratna company in Nalco Township area of Damanjodi in Koraput district was admitted to the COVID Hospital in Jeypore after his COVID test report came positive.

Recently, a video went viral on social media featuring the official along with two others dancing to a popular Bollywood track of 1980s film ‘Disco Dancer’ inside the hospital.

Dressed in a track pant and vest, the patient was seen shaking his legs to the tune of ‘I am a disco dancer’ and his son also appears in the video teaching various dance steps and encouraging him and others for better performance.

 

Watch video

In April, another video of a group of inmates performing a dance drama at a quarantine centre in Bhadrak district went viral on social media. Officials in charge of the quarantine centre were placed under suspension for overlooking such misconduct of the inmates.

...
Tags: disco dancer, nalco
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar


