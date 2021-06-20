Double murder over land row in AP

Faction feud broke out in the district at Aravedu village in Yellanur mandal as two persons were brutally killed by rivals in connection with land dispute in the village. (Representational Image:PTI)

ANANTAPUR: Faction feud broke out in the district at Aravedu village in Yellanur mandal as two persons were brutally killed by rivals in connection with land dispute in the village. Both groups belong to YSRC and are close aides of Tadipatri MLA K. Pedda Reddy. Yellanur police said Jitta Narayanappa and Jitta Rajagopal of Aravedu village in Yellanur mandal had agricultural land in their possession for the past few decades.

Nagesh of Aravedu village encroached the land and dug a borewell in the disputed land four months ago. Angered by this Narayanappa and his brother filled up the borewell with stones and made it defunct. It led to a dispute between the two groups who approached Yellanur police. Police hammered a compromise on Saturday morning after issuing a warning to both groups.

While Narayanappa, 34, and his brother Rajagopal, 50, were on the way to village from Yellanur on a motorcycle, rivals U. Nagesh along with close aides Mahadev and Nagaraju waylaid them near a hillock between Achyutapuram and Vasapuram villages. They rammed their vehicle into the motorcycle attacked them with hard stones. Both brothers died on the spot.

Narayanappa is survived by wife and two children while Rajagopal has a daughter. Heart-rending scenes were witnessed at the spot where two lives were done to death by their own party rivals over a petty issue.

Tadipatri DSP Chaitanya, MLA Pedda Reddy rushed to the spot. Police registered cases against Nagesh and his aides on a complaint lodged by the family members of the deceased. Bodies were shifted for post mortem to Tadipathri government hospital.

Tense situation prevailed in Aravedu and the surrounding areas in Yellanur mandal. Additional forces were deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.