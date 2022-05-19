Nation Crime 19 May 2022 Child marriages rema ...
Nation, Crime

Child marriages remain a bane for Telangana girls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published May 19, 2022, 7:12 am IST
Updated May 19, 2022, 7:12 am IST
The NFHS report states that 18 per cent of women reported that their husband was related to them by blood
Around 27 per cent of women in Telangana get married before the legal minimum age of 18 years. (Representational image)
 Around 27 per cent of women in Telangana get married before the legal minimum age of 18 years. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: According to a 2019-2021 national family health survey (NFHS) report, around 27 per cent of women in Telangana get married before the legal minimum age of 18 years. While this is frequent in the rural areas, this is prevalent even in the city as some housewives give their nod because they themselves were married at a younger age or because their daughter is not willing to earn.

A woman rights activist in the city, P.A. Devi said that parents want to get their teenage daughter married as soon as they find out about her affair as they think that this could bring disrepute to the family.

 

“This decision is supported by all the basti people. A dowry amount is fixed,” she said.

K. Sheetal, a 15 year-old working as a domestic help, said that her eldest sister, who is 19-years-old, was forced to marry when she was 15 years old.
Most of the underage marriages took place during Covid-19 as income had stopped for poor families, added Devi.

B. Harini, a 16-year old who stays in a hostel, used to earn some income when she visited her father, who is watchman, by taking pets for walks, sweeping or cleaning. However, her father Shiva Kumar sent her back to the hostel, as she refused to give him her earnings. He threatened to get her married.

 

The NFHS report states that 18 per cent of women reported that their husband was related to them by blood. The age-group of these women is between 15 and 49 years.

The report says that some girls who get married early are unaware of the legal age.

According to the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006, those in any way involved in a child marriage could be jailed and be fined up to Rs.1 lakh.
However, the fact is that child marriages continue to be performed in one part of the state or the other.

...
Tags: ​child marriage, telangana child marriage statistics
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 19 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Supreme Court (PTI)

TS government using tactics of a land grabber: SC

Most of these facilities have been installed under build operate and transfer basis involving different agencies.(Representational image: DC)

Rs.2.2 crore spent on missing toilets

(file pic) AG Perarivalan, Rajivgandhi murder case convict - PTI photo.

SC uses its power to set free convict

DRDO & Indian Navy conduct successful maiden flight-test of indigenously-developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile from a Naval Helicopter from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Indian Navy successfully test-fires naval anti-ship missile



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Punjab on high alert after blast at Police Intelligence wing HQ in Mohali

Police personnel cordon off the area after a blast outside the Punjab Police's intelligence department office in Mohali, Monday, May 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Khalistan flags incident: Himachal seals borders, police on high alert

ADGP-CID, IG/DIG Ranges and District SPs have been directed to seal all interstate borders/barriers and keep strict vigil at the places of probable hideouts i.e. hotels and sarais etc. (ANI)

Clashes mar Hanuman Jayanti fete

Police deployed to control the situation after violent clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Mob goes on rampage in Karnataka's Hubballi over social media post

A security personnel stands next to a damaged vehicle after incidents of stone throwing in some areas of Old Hubballi late on Saturday evening, in Hubballi district, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (PTI)

Ashish Mishra surrenders in Lakhimpur court

Ashish Mishra. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->