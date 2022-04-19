Nation Crime 19 Apr 2022 Ramayampet suicides: ...
Ramayampet suicides: Six accused surrender, one absconding

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDRA PULLOOR
Published Apr 19, 2022, 11:40 pm IST
Updated Apr 20, 2022, 6:59 am IST
Another accused in the case and the then Ramayampet circle inspector Thanduri Nagarjuna Goud is absconding
 Six accused in the sensational double suicide case of realtor Gangam Santosh and his mother Gangam Padma in Kamareddy on April 16 surrendered before the police on Tuesday. (Representational Photo:DC)

HYDERABAD: Six accused in the sensational double suicide case of realtor Gangam Santosh and his mother Gangam Padma in Kamareddy on April 16 surrendered before the police on Tuesday. One more accused is still absconding.

They surrendered before Kamareddy circle inspector Naresh on Tuesday night. The surrendered persons are Ramayampet municipal chairman Palle Jithender Goud, agriculture market committee chairman Saraf Yadagiri, Ireni Prithvi Goud, Thota Kiran, Kannapuram Krishna Goud and Saraf Swaraj.

 

Another accused in the case and the then Ramayampet circle inspector Thanduri Nagarjuna Goud is absconding. Ever since the news of the suicides of Santosh and his mother Padma broke out, Nagarjuna Goud has been absconding from his present working place of Thungaturthi police station. Reportedly, police teams have been searching for his whereabouts for the last four days.

On the other hand, a bandh was observed in Ramayampet on Tuesday demanding stringent action against the accused. The bandh passed off peacefully as the traders and other shop owners voluntarily shut their shops. BJP and Congress MLAs separately visited the house of Gangam Santosh and consoled the bereaved family members.

 

