Nation Crime 19 Apr 2022 Jahangirpuri clashes ...
Nation, Crime

Jahangirpuri clashes: Delhi police file FIRs on VHP, Bajrang men

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BHASKAR HARI SHARMA
Published Apr 19, 2022, 7:16 am IST
Updated Apr 19, 2022, 7:16 am IST
Union home minister Amit Shah directed the Delhi police to take strict action against the culprits in the Jahangirpuri violence
Security personnel keep vigil after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Monday, April 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
 Security personnel keep vigil after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Monday, April 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

New Delhi: Two days after the clashes at Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi, a police investigation team came under attack on Monday as it went to the house of a 28-year-old man who was seen firing a gunshot during the riots in the area on Saturday evening.

The Delhi police has also registered a First Information Report (FIR) against some members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal for taking out a religious procession without permission in Jahangirpuri, where violent clashes broke out on April 16. The police said it had also arrested Prem Sharma, the VHP’s district seva pramukh, in connection with the violence.

 

Further, a 36-year-old man was also arrested for allegedly supplying bottles which were used for pelting. The accused has been identified as Sheikh Hameed. The police said that he works as a scrap dealer and is a resident of Jahangirpuri.

Union home minister Amit Shah, meanwhile, directed the Delhi police to take strict action against the culprits in the Jahangirpuri violence, and “set an example so that such incidents are not repeated”.

Usha Rangnani, deputy commissioner of police, Northwest, said during investigations, one more accused, Hameed, was arrested over the case and on interrogation he told police he had supplied bottles which were used for pelting during the clashes.

 

The police also arrested the 28-year-old man for allegedly firing shots during the communal clashes. The accused has been identified as Sonu, alias Imam, a resident of C Block in Jahangirpuri. A video was also being circulated on the social media since April 17, showing the same man (in a blue kurta) opening fire during the riots. The DCP said that he has been apprehended by the special staff. Earlier in the day, Sonu resorted to stone-pelting when the policemen went to their house for investigations.

“To investigate the matter, a police team of Northwest district had gone to the alleged shooter’s house in CD Park Road in search of him and for examination of his family members. However, when the police reached the spot, some family members of Sonu pelted two stones at them, after which the police had detained one person from the spot,” the police said.

 

“The situation is completely under control now,” the DCP said, adding: “The media reports on fresh stone-pelting on Monday is an exaggeration of the facts. It was a minor, one-off incident. Legal action is being taken.”

The DCP said the FIRs were registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. The procession was taken out Saturday evening without any permission and one person, Prem Sharma, the VHP’s jila sewa pramukh, had been arrested.

The other two processions in the morning and afternoon on April 16 in the Jahangirpuri police station area had due permission, the DCP said.

 

On Sunday, the VHP had said it had organised a yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and claimed both Jahangirpuri and Mahendra police stations were given the information on April 15 on the procession to be held on Saturday.

The police has as of now arrested a total of 24 accused over the violence, and the total number of arrests includes that of Mohammad Aslam, who had fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector of the Delhi Police. The pistol used by the accused was seized from his possession. Besides him, Ansar, 35, alleged to be the “main conspirator” behind the violence, has also been arrested, the police said.

 

The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch, while the Northwest district police and Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSCO) of the Special Cell will also help them to probe the case, the police said.

...
Tags: hanuman jayanti clashes, jahangirpuri, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 19 April 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Louis Banks says his life changed due to the electricity crisis in Calcutta. — DC Image

You can make a mark with your own songs, says Banks

Vasudha Nagraj, counsel for the petitioner, informed the court that some families in Jayashankar Bhupalpally were yet to be paid the amount. — Representational image/DC

High Court: Pay ex gratia to farmers’ families

On repeated protocol violations she has been subjected to in Telangana, Dr Soundararajan said the Centre would do what it needed to do on this front. The office of the Governor had special powers and it was in this context she took up a programme for the development of tribal communities in Telangana, she (in picture) said. — Twitter

No politics in my work, asserts Telangana Governor

For the last two years, the Congress has been demanding the exact toll, he said. Rather than giving the actual figures, they have attempted to suppress the numbers just to cover up their failure in creating adequate health infrastructure, Sravan (in picture) alleged. — DC Image

Dasoju hits out at Centre, TS on Covid



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

40 Chinese booked by Mumbai EOW for fraudulently becoming directors of Indian firms

Among the 60 foreigners against whom the cases are filed, 40 are from China and the rest from Singapore, the UK, Taiwan, the USA, Cyprus, the UAE, and South Korea. (Representational Image/File)

Hyderabad chain-snatcher held in Ahemdabad

. Police from the city were in a tizzy after he committed chain-snatching offences at six different places on a single day. — Representational image/DC

Birbhum killings: HC orders CBI probe in TMC leader's murder

Calcutta High Court (PTI)

FM defends time taken to file fraud complaint in ABG Shipyard

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

Jahangirpuri riots main conspirators held: Cops

Security personnel keep vigil after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->