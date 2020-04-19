Nation Crime 19 Apr 2020 Tablighi leader Maul ...
Nation, Crime

Tablighi leader Maulana Saad writes to crime branch after money laundering case by ED

PTI
Published Apr 19, 2020, 9:13 am IST
Updated Apr 19, 2020, 9:13 am IST
Kandhalvi asked the probe agency to inform him if a new section has been added to the FIR against him and to provide him a copy of the same
Maulana Saad Kandhalvi (PTI photo)
New Delhi: Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi has written to the Delhi Police Crime Branch saying he is willing to cooperate in the investigation against him and that he has already joined the probe by replying to two notices served to him.

In a letter written on Thursday, Kandhalvi asked the probe agency to inform him if a new section has been added to the FIR against him and to provide him a copy of the same.

 

The letter states that he already joined the investigation by replying to two notices served to him on April 1 and 2.

Saad also said in the letter that he is always ready and willing to co-operate with the investigation.

The Delhi Police's crime branch had on March 31 lodged an FIR against seven persons, including the cleric, on a complaint by Station House Officer of Nizamuddin police station here for holding a congregation of Tablighi Jamaat followers in alleged violation of the orders against large gatherings to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also filed a money laundering case against Kandhalvi, trusts linked to the Jamaat and others.

...
Tags: maulana saad kandhalvi, nizamuddin markaz, tablighi jamaat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


