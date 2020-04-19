Nation Crime 19 Apr 2020 Priyanka asks UP to ...
Nation, Crime

Priyanka asks UP to set up helpline for stranded migrant workers

PTI
Published Apr 19, 2020, 3:05 pm IST
Updated Apr 19, 2020, 3:05 pm IST
The Congress leader urged the Uttar Pradesh government to set up control room to reach out to all the migrant workers stranded across India
Medics examine students brought from Kota where they were stranded due to ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, at a quarantine centre in Prayagraj. PTI photo
 Medics examine students brought from Kota where they were stranded due to ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, at a quarantine centre in Prayagraj. PTI photo

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday called upon the Uttar Pradesh government to evolve a plan to help migrant workers from the state reach their home.

In a video appeal, she urged the state government to set up a helpline and control room to reach out to all those migrant workers from UP who are stranded at various places.

 

"These workers are our own. It is the responsibility of all of us to help them. We cannot leave them like this. We have to find a way out," she said.

"I urge the Uttar Pradesh government to set up a helpline and a control room of 1,000 persons so that these stranded workers can be reached out. You have to evolve a plan to bring them back, she said.

Gandhi said she has talked to the migrant workers from the northern state who are stuck in different places and are finding it difficult to survive as they are now huddled together in one room.

She said the migrants are scared and want to come back to their homes in UP, as they have no ration or cash left.

The Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh also lauded the state government for bringing back stranded students from Kota in Rajasthan.

" these migrant workers are also our own. They do not have anything to eat. Helping them is also the responsibility of the state government," she said in her appeal.

Thousands of migrant workers have been stranded at state borders and in various large towns due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Metropolitan cities like Delhi and Mumbai had recently witnessed law and order issues when thousands of migrant workers swarmed local bus stations and railway stations, in their bid to reach their native places.

...
Tags: coronavirus in up, migrant workers, priyanka gandhi, coronavirus lockdown
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Latest From Nation

A doctor collecting a swab sample for COVID-19 test at a government-run hospital in Chennai. (PTI)

Two journalists test positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Municipal workers spray disinfectant in a residential locality during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown at Beldanga in Murshidabad district of West Bengal. PTI photo

India is fighting covid19 crisis on a war footing: Rajnath

A farmer waits for his wheat produce procured at the New Grain Market amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Chandigarh. PTI photo

Centre hints at more lockdown relaxations depending on covid situation

Representational Image. (AFP)

IISc to develop Covid-19 vaccine



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Liquor shop looted in Hyderabad amid lockdown

Representational Image. (PTI)

Suspected coronavirus patient jumps off Safdarjung Hospital building

Representational image

People yet to take health restrictions seriously

A policeman beats a motorcyclist who was out on the street of the Old City of Hyderabad when the lockdown restrictions were eased on Tuesday morning. — P. Surendra

Sanitation workers provided requisite protective gears: Centre tells Supreme Court

Police officials get sanitised after dispersing a crowd of migrant workers from outside the Bandra Railway Station in Mumbai. PTI photo

Pastor booked for raping woman in Machilipatnam

Representational image. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham