Woman tied to electric pole thrashed by mob in Odisha

Published Apr 19, 2018, 1:32 am IST
Updated Apr 19, 2018, 1:33 am IST
The woman used to help solve issues of distressed women in the area and her such interventions had developed many rivals.
BHUBANESWAR: A woman was tied to an electric pole and mercilessly thrashed by irate locals. The incident has come to the fore after video of the incident went viral in social media.

The woman used to help solve issues of distressed women in the area and her such interventions had developed many rivals.

The enmity took an ugly turn on the day on April 14 when some villagers tied her to an electric pole alleging that she was disturbing the local social practices. 

The mob hurled abuses at her for interfering in their personal matters and thrashed her mercilessly.

“Following the incident, two different complaints have been registered at the Simulia police station. Investigation is on what led to the conflict. People taking into their hands will be dealt in accordance with the law,” inspector Sanjay Kumar Parida of Simulia police station told mediapersons.

Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar




