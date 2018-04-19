Seven children abused everyday in Kerala

Currently, POCSO cases go to special courts for women and children.

ALAPPUZHA: Seven children face sexual offences every day in Kerala, the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) data show.

In January and February this year, police had registered 459 cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a phenomenal increase from last year's 311.

Over 5,000 child victims of sexual offences are awaiting justice - 2611 cases recorded last year and 2122 in 2016.

The absence of special courts for their trial and delay in getting forensic reports are cited as reasons.

Concerned over the low conviction rates, the KeSCPCR had last December stressed the need of strengthening child welfare committees and other legal bodies under the JJ Act for their speedy disposal.

However, the terms of most CWCs are over. In Alappuzha, there is no full-fledged CWC for last six months. Considering this, social justice minister K.K. Shylaja had in September assured appropriate steps.

But no promises yielded results. Child rights activists say it’s high time government agencies seriously examined the lacunae.

Despite the strict law, many cases still go unreported as parents are unwilling to register a case and people continue incestuous activities.

The POCSO Act 2012 had upped the age of consent for girls from 16 to 18.

Before the POCSO Act, only the penovaginal encounter was considered as rape with the evidence of torn hymens. Now even a child’s testimony would be recorded as clinching evidence.