search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Seven children abused everyday in Kerala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | T SUDHEESH
Published Apr 19, 2018, 6:19 am IST
Updated Apr 19, 2018, 6:19 am IST
Over 5,000 child victims of sexual offences are awaiting justice - 2611 cases recorded last year and 2122 in 2016.
Currently, POCSO cases go to special courts for women and children.
 Currently, POCSO cases go to special courts for women and children.

ALAPPUZHA: Seven children face sexual offences every day in Kerala, the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) data show.

In January and February this year, police had registered 459 cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a phenomenal increase from last year's 311.

 

Over 5,000 child victims of sexual offences are awaiting justice - 2611 cases recorded last year and 2122 in 2016.

The absence of special courts for their trial and delay in getting forensic reports are cited as reasons.

Currently, POCSO cases go to special courts for women and children.
Concerned over the low conviction rates, the KeSCPCR had last December stressed the need of strengthening child welfare committees and other legal bodies under the JJ Act for their speedy disposal.

However, the terms of most CWCs are over. In Alappuzha, there is no full-fledged CWC for last six months. Considering this, social justice minister K.K. Shylaja had in September assured appropriate steps.

But no promises yielded results. Child rights activists say it’s high time government agencies seriously examined the lacunae.

Despite the strict law, many cases still go unreported as parents are unwilling to register a case and people continue incestuous activities.

The POCSO Act 2012 had upped the age of consent for girls from 16 to 18.
Before the POCSO Act, only the penovaginal encounter was considered as rape with the evidence of torn hymens. Now even a child’s testimony would be recorded as clinching evidence.

Tags: child abuse, state crime records bureau (scrb)
Location: India, Kerala, Allappuzha (Alleppey)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Check out Xiaomi Mi 6X /Mi A2 in an official promo video: All you need to know

The Mi A2 should run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo as part of Google’s Android One program. (Photo: ithome)
 

The most popular Android is — Nougat; Oreo still lagging at 4.6 per cent

It’s saddening to see Android Oreo’s poor distribution figures even after eight months of its debut.
 

New self-injected drug could reduce migraines

New self-injected drug could reduce migraines. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Scientists discover link between migraines and depression

Study finds frequents migranes can cause severe anxiety and depression. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Eating raw vegetables, fruits keeps depression at bay: Study

Eating raw vegetables, fruits keeps depression at bay. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Galaxy Note 8 unveiled in new Orchid Gray colour variant

The Orchid Gray edition of Galaxy Note 8 comes at a price of Rs 67,900.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

One arrested for smuggling sand in coimbatore

Night patrolling was intensified to nab sand smugglers. (Representational Image)

Chennai: Court grants CBI nod to grill EPESO official

A. Thiruneelaprasad, permitted the CBI to grill AK Yadav, Joint Chief Controller of Explosive, Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation,  (EPESO), Chennai and two others in connection with bribery charges.

Madras high court: Furnish steps to end crime against women

The steps taken by government were insufficient. To prevent atrocities on women, a fund called Nirbhaya Fund with Rs 10 billion corpus was announced by the Government of India in its 2013 budget.

Chennai: Goondas Act slapped on student killer

Man who killed a college student at KK Nagar was detained under the Goondas Act on Wednesday.

Customs department seizes 2.4 kg of gold worth Rs 76 Lakh at Chennai airport

Chennai airport
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham