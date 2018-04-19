search on deccanchronicle.com
Delhi man stabbed 22 times by 3 youngsters, one suspected affair with his mother

PTI
Published Apr 19, 2018, 9:45 am IST
Updated Apr 19, 2018, 9:45 am IST
The man, identified as Raju, was stabbed 22 times with a dagger by three men who have been arrested, police said.
During interrogation, the accused revealed he suspected that the victim was 'over friendly' with his mother. (Representational Image)
New Delhi: A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death by three youth as one of them suspected that the victim was in an illicit relationship with his mother, police said on Wednesday.

The youth -- Aman (20), Ashish (21) and Sahil (19) have been arrested, they said.

 

Police said that the man was stabbed 22 times with a dagger.

The incident was reported from southwest Delhi's Dwarka.

On April 17, the police were informed that a man was lying with fatal stab injuries near the Peer Baba Majar. He was rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Hari Nagar where he was declared brought dead. The deceased was identified as Raju alias Mamraj and his family members suspected the role of Aman as he was suspicious about the victim having an illicit relationship with his mother, police said.

On April 16, Raju had gone to Aman's house where they had quarrel. The accused had warned Raju against coming to his house.

During investigation, the mobile phone of Aman was put on surveillance and it was found that he was changing his location constantly. On the basis of technical surveillance, houses of Aman's relatives in Azadpur and Deenpur and other possible hideouts were searched, but he could not be arrested.

Police said a trap was also laid at Aman's house and subsequently, he was nabbed while he was coming to his house, the police said.

During interrogation, Aman revealed that he had killed Raju along with his associates Ashish and Sahil, who were later arrested.

Aman revealed that he suspected that Raju was "over friendly" with his mother, said Shibesh Singh, Deputy Comissioner of Police (Dwarka). He also said that he had told Raju several times not to come to his house, but the deceased still visited his house regularly, the officer said. He made a plan with his friends to kill Raju and on April 17 stabbed him 22 times with a dagger, the DCP said.

