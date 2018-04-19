search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

J'khand man thrashed for serving 'banned meat' at son's wedding reception

PTI
Published Apr 19, 2018, 10:01 am IST
Updated Apr 19, 2018, 10:01 am IST
The prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC were imposed in and around Nawadih village under Domchanch block after the incident.
Some villagers on Tuesay found some hooves and bones in a field behind the man's house and alleged that he had served banned meat at his son's wedding reception on Monday night, police said. (Representational image)
 Some villagers on Tuesay found some hooves and bones in a field behind the man's house and alleged that he had served banned meat at his son's wedding reception on Monday night, police said. (Representational image)

Koderma (Jharkhand): A person from a minority community was assaulted in Koderma district of Jharkhand on suspicion that he had served banned meat to guests at his son's wedding reception, following which prohibitory orders were clamped, police said on Wednesday.

The prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) were imposed in and around the Nawadih village under Domchanch block after the man was assaulted and several houses in the village were ransacked on Tuesday.

 

"We have arrested seven people in this connection. The situation is under control now," Koderma Superintendent of Police Shivani Tiwari said.

Adequate forces have been deployed in and around the village to maintain law and order, she said, adding the police have been keeping a tight vigil on mischief-mongers attempting to foment trouble through social media.

Asked whether banned meat was served, Tiwari said, "We have sent the hooves for forensic test and can confirm only after receiving a report."

Some villagers on Tuesday found some hooves and bones in a field behind the man's house and alleged that he had served banned meat at his son's wedding reception on Monday night, police said.

The villagers then beat him up, leaving him with serious injuries, ransacked several house near his residence and damaged a number of vehicles.

Police sent the man to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi.

A similar attack was reported in Jharkhand in 2017 when a group of people lynched meat trader Alimuddin Ansari in Ramgarh town on June 29, on the suspicion that he was carrying beef in his car. Forensic tests later confirmed that the meat he was carrying was beef, the sale of which is banned in the state.

Eleven cow vigilantes were sentenced to life imprisonment by a Ramgarh court in March in connection with the case.

Tags: jharkhand man assaulted, banned meat, koderma
Location: India, Jharkhand




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 6 Avengers edition coming this month

In addition to this new Marvel collaboration, the company has been teasing that the OnePlus 6 will be featuring water-resistant support as well.
 

Hasin Jahan’s allegations are false: Mohammed Shami, brother tell Kolkata police

Hasin Jahan had taken the cricket world by storm after she claimed that Mohammed Shami was having extra-marital affairs and he and his family abused her. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Dogs cannot predict earthquake, says new study

Study suggests series of questions that researchers should use in analysing the evidence that abnormal animal behaviour predicts earthquakes.
 

Check out Xiaomi Mi 6X /Mi A2 in an official promo video: All you need to know

The Mi A2 should run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo as part of Google’s Android One program. (Photo: ithome)
 

The most popular Android is — Nougat; Oreo still lagging at 4.6 per cent

It’s saddening to see Android Oreo’s poor distribution figures even after eight months of its debut.
 

New self-injected drug could reduce migraines

New self-injected drug could reduce migraines. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Delhi man stabbed 22 times by 3 youngsters, one suspected affair with his mother

During interrogation, the accused revealed he suspected that the victim was 'over friendly' with his mother. (Representational Image)

One arrested for smuggling sand in coimbatore

Night patrolling was intensified to nab sand smugglers. (Representational Image)

Chennai: Court grants CBI nod to grill EPESO official

A. Thiruneelaprasad, permitted the CBI to grill AK Yadav, Joint Chief Controller of Explosive, Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation,  (EPESO), Chennai and two others in connection with bribery charges.

Madras high court: Furnish steps to end crime against women

The steps taken by government were insufficient. To prevent atrocities on women, a fund called Nirbhaya Fund with Rs 10 billion corpus was announced by the Government of India in its 2013 budget.

Chennai: Goondas Act slapped on student killer

Man who killed a college student at KK Nagar was detained under the Goondas Act on Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham