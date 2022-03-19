Hyderabad man held in Goa for flesh trade racket

The raid was conducted at a hotel in Sangolda village of Goa and the police said they rescued three women, aged between 30 and 37 years, including a TV actress, a woman from Virar near Mumbai, while the third one hailed from Hyderabad. — Representatoinal image/DC

HYDERABAD: A high-profile sex racket, which caters only to top-level clientele in star hotels and casinos of Goa, was unearthed by the crime branch police of Goa, following the arrest of a 26-year-old man from Hyderabad.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, inspector Rahul Parab of Goa’s crime branch said the accused, Hafiz Syed Bilal, was caught along with three women, including a television actress, during a raid on Thursday night. “Our informer baited Bilal and asked him to meet him with the women at a hotel. Bilal refused and asked the informant to book him a room at a posh hotel as he does not conduct deals in small motels. It was revealed during a later investigation that more people from Hyderabad are involved in the racket as Bilal is only 2-3 months old into this,” said the official.

The raid was conducted at a hotel in Sangolda village of Goa and the police said they rescued three women, aged between 30 and 37 years, including a TV actress, a woman from Virar near Mumbai, while the third one hailed from Hyderabad.

“Bilal, a native of Kadapa of Andhra Pradesh, charges Rs 50,000 per night from his high-profile clients, whom he meets at casinos and top hotels in Goa. He was living here in Panaji, also rooming in a five-star hotel, for the past few weeks. There was no cash or drugs seized in the raid. Further probe is underway to get his clientele list and his aides in the racket,” added the Inspector.