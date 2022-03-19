Nation Crime 19 Mar 2022 First-year MBBS stud ...
First-year MBBS student ragged by seniors in GMC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 19, 2022, 12:47 am IST
Updated Mar 19, 2022, 12:47 am IST
MBBS first-year in GMC was allegedly ragged by his seniors, who asked him to wear formal dress during night time in the Boys’ Hostel
The issue came to limelight on Friday when the victim lodged a complaint with the Helpline, Anti Ragging, the National Medical Commission, which in turn asked the GMC principal to furnish details. (Representational Photo:DC)
Vijayawada: A male student doing MBBS first-year in Guntur Medical College was allegedly ragged by his seniors, who asked him to wear formal dress during night time in the Boys’ Hostel at the College in Guntur on March 16.

The issue came to limelight on Friday when the victim lodged a complaint with the Helpline, Anti Ragging, the National Medical Commission, which in turn asked the GMC principal to furnish details.

 

Guntur Medical College authorities say that the first-year MBBS students joined the college only a few days ago. On March 16 night, some MBBS seniors allegedly subjected a first-year student to ragging by asking him to wear formal dress in the Boys’ Hostel at night.

Following a communication from the NMC on the incident, the anti-ragging committee of the GMC carried out an inquiry on March 17. It asked the students to get details of the nature of ragging, and who were subjected to such practice as also who were involved in doing so.

 

They say that no student disclosed any details about those who were subjected to ragging and of those who perpetrated it.

Guntur Medical College principal Dr Padmavathi Devi said, “No student in our college complained about being subjected to ragging except for NMC communication that a first-year MBBS student was subjected to ragging by some senior students at Boys’ Hostel on March 16. We have called the students and their parents and inquired about it and provided counseling to them.”

Meanwhile, as the victim student reportedly wanted to conceal his identity by lodging a complaint to the NMC, the identity of the victim student remains anonymous. So is the case with those who resorted to such practice.

 

The college authorities counseled the students how their academic career would be affected in case they were involved in the unlawful practice of ragging especially in educational institutions.

