Nation Crime 19 Mar 2021 Parents to go to jai ...
Nation, Crime

Parents to go to jail if minors found driving vehicles: Warangal Police Commissioner

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 19, 2021, 1:06 am IST
Updated Mar 19, 2021, 1:06 am IST
Commissioner of Police P Promod Kumar warned parents that if they were found to have been providing vehicles for their minor wards to drive
 Releasing a 40-second awareness video clip about underage driving, here on Thursday, Promod Kumar said the move was aimed at curbing underage driving and mishaps. (Representational Photo: DC)

WARANGAL: Warangal commissioner of police P. Promod Kumar warned parents that if they were found to have been providing vehicles for their minor wards to drive, they would be jailed. The vehicle owners who give their vehicles to minors will also suffer a similar fate, he said. Releasing a 40-second awareness video clip about underage driving, here on Thursday, he said the move was aimed at curbing underage driving and mishaps, the Commissioner said.

“This 40-second video clip is intended to enlighten the people about the possible risks if they allow the minors to drive the vehicles,” Commissioner said. “By holding the parents responsible for allowing their children to drive we want them to feel extra cautious,” he added.

 

As soon as the minor is found driving, their parents would be notified and called to the police station. After conducting counselling, the case would be booked under section 199A of the motor vehicles (amendment) act 2019 and they would be produced before the court.

According to Section 180 of the Central Motor Vehicle Act, no person under the age of 18 shall drive a motor vehicle in any public place. However, a motor vehicle with an engine capacity not exceeding 50cc may be driven in a public place by a person after attaining the age of 16, provided they have parent’s consent. Whoever, being the owner or person in charge of a motor vehicle, causes or permits, any other person who does not satisfy the provisions of section 3 or section 4 to drive the vehicle shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three months, or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees, or with both.

 

Traffic ACP Bala Swamy, CTC ACP Sambaiah, Hanamkonda traffic inspector Vijay Kumar, inspector Hannan and Kazipet traffic sub-inspector Hameed were among others present.

Tags: parents to go to jail if minors found driving vehicles, minor driving parents to jail, warangal commissioner warns parents of minor driving
Location: India, Telangana


