Now, Nirbhaya convict Mukesh Singh claims he was not in Delhi on Dec 16, 2012

PTI
Published Mar 19, 2020, 1:49 pm IST
Updated Mar 19, 2020, 1:49 pm IST
The high court on Wednesday said there were no grounds to interfere in the detailed and reasoned order of the trial court
 Mukesh SIngh (file)

New Delhi: Mukesh Singh, one of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, Thursday moved the Supreme Court, challenging a Delhi High Court order which rejected his claim that he was not in the national capital when the crime was committed on December 16, 2012.

The high court on Wednesday said there were no grounds to interfere in the detailed and reasoned order of the trial court. On Tuesday, the trial court dismissed Mukesh Singh's plea and asked the Bar Council of India to appropriately sensitise his counsel.

 

On March 5, the trial court issued fresh warrants for hanging on March 20 at 5.30 am of all convicts in the case  Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Singh (31).

