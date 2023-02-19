Y S Sharmila arrested for making objectionable remarks against BRS MLA

Hyderabad: The Mahabubabad police have arrested YSRTP President Y S Sharmila on Sunday for allegedly making objectionable comments against ruling BRS party MLA Shanker Naik. Police have shifted Sharmila to Hyderabad as a preventive measure after the BRS party leaders and activists staged protests.

Meanwhile, the BRS activists staged road blockade along the the Maripeda- Mahabubabad highway in protest against Sharmila's remarks.

On Saturday night, the YSRTP organised a public meeting in Mahabubabad during which Sharmila made the comments against Banoth Shanker Naik with regard to land grabbing, illegal activities and corruption. Irate over Sharmila's remarks, the BRS party Mandal leader Lunawath Ashok lodged a complaint with the police.

Based on the complaint, police have registered case against Sharmila under 504 of IPC, SC, ST atrocities Act for abusing the BRS MLA.