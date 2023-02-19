  
Medak lockup torture: Parties demand action against police

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 19, 2023, 12:17 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2023, 7:25 am IST
 HYDERABAD: Demanding action against policemen involved in the case pertaining to Mohammed Qadeer, who died while undergoing treatment here on Friday, AIMIM urged authorities to book those involved in the alleged torture of daily wager for murder.

Following an outcry on social media, MIM legislator, Kausar Mohiuddin, who attended Qadeer’s funeral in Medak on Saturday, demanded that the FIR should include names of all police personnel involved in the incident. The MLA also met Medak SP, Rohini Priyadarshini in this regard.

In the representation submitted to the SP, he urged that the sub-inspector and two constables be dismissed from service as they had resorted to third-degree methods when the victim was in police custody and blamed them for his death.

“35-year old Mohammed Qadeer was picked up from his sister’s house in Hyderabad by Medak police on January 27 and he was tortured on the suspicion of theft. He died during treatment in Gandhi Hospital,” he alleged.  

Meanwhile, the DGP has directed the district IG Chandrasekher Reddy to hand over the investigation to a senior officer from Kamareddy district, under his supervision. “DGP has directed IGP Chandrasekher Reddy to give investigation to a senior officer of Kamareddy District.

Amjedullah Khan, MBT spokesman, who highlighted the issue on Friday, said that only a CBI inquiry or a probe by a sitting High Court judge will ‘unearth the truth of police torture’. He demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the victim’s family.

...
Tags: karwan mla kausar mohiuddin, medak, rohini priyadarshini, mohammed qadeer, chandrasekher reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


