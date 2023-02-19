  
Nation, Crime

Innocent vendor succumbs to third degree police brutality for four days

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Feb 19, 2023, 12:25 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2023, 12:25 am IST
The names of the three police personnel responsible were reported in an internal inquiry into the incident after Khan’s wife Siddewari lodged a complaint with senior police officers about the torture while he was in police custody. (Representation image)
HYDERABAD: A sub-inspector and two constables used third-degree methods while assaulting a 37-year-old vendor, accusing him of theft. When they could not get any confession from him and realised after four days of torture that he had not committed the theft, they abandoned the vendor, Khadeer Khan, at his residence in Medak after giving him painkillers.

Khan, who suffered serious injuries, died while undergoing treatment at Gandhi General Hospital a few days ago.

This act and the names of the three police personnel responsible were reported in an internal inquiry into the incident after Khan’s wife Siddewari lodged a complaint with senior police officers about the torture while he was in police custody.

Following the revelations in the report, Medak superintendent of police suspended sub-inspector Rajasekhar and constables Pavan and Prashanth.
According to police, Medak Town police received a complaint about an unidentified chain snatcher. After watching CCTV footage, the police suspected the involvement of Khadeer Khan, who was in Hyderabad along with his family members at that time.

"Police picked up my husband from my relatives’ house in Hyderabad and took him to Medak police station. After four days, they came to my home in Medak asking me to take my husband from the police station. My husband was unable to walk as the police had bashed him up for four days," Siddeswari said.

She shifted her husband to Hyderabad and was admitted to a private hospital where doctors referred him to Gandhi General Hospital. Hours later, he succumbed. A video of the victim explaining how was assaulted inside the police station went viral.

Tags: medak town police, sub-inspector rajasekhar, constable pavan, constable prashanth
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


