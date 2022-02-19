Nation Crime 19 Feb 2022 Quacks cheat under g ...
Nation, Crime

Quacks cheat under garb of 'Ayurvedic' medicines

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 19, 2022, 9:45 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2022, 10:09 am IST
Among them, there are also those who promise return of the money if there is no cure
Herbal medicines popularly known as ‘Mulika Vaidyam’ are popular in tribal hamlets of agency areas and they are effective against certain ailments. (Representational image/DC)
 Herbal medicines popularly known as ‘Mulika Vaidyam’ are popular in tribal hamlets of agency areas and they are effective against certain ailments. (Representational image/DC)

Vijayawada: Quacks are at it. Many are promoting drugs claiming cure for chronic ailments in the state and targeting gullible people to sell them and make easy money.

Some of them claim these are Ayurveda preparations to cure chronic ailments like knee and joint pains, blood pressure and blood sugar as also diseases affecting liver, heart, kidneys, lungs etc. They are setting up makeshift tents in public places and in mobile vehicles with a public announcement system.
Among them, there are also those who promise return of the money if there is no cure.

 

Herbal medicines popularly known as ‘Mulika Vaidyam’ are popular in tribal hamlets of agency areas and they are effective against certain ailments. But some quacks are selling their drugs with no scientific base to their preparations.

Some corporates are taking advantage of this situation by getting such Ayurvedic preparations to do marketing on a massive scale. Their attractive packaging, however, is no guarantee to a cure.

Their modus operandi is to give wide publicity by roping in some TV artistes to popularise their products. These are often endorsed by some swamijis who even claim such products were prepared in their ashrams. 

 

They market certain balms, pills and lotions etc and sell them at low price to attract a wider clientele. They target the poor who cannot afford to visit a doctor.

Doctors need to be paid a consultation fee, followed by payment for lab tests and purchase of a set of expensive drugs.

As these quacks keep moving from place to place, those who failed to get the desired cure may not be able to trace them out thereafter.

Some quacks set up first aid centres and sell products claiming cure for even tuberculosis, cancer, Aids etc.  Though the drugs control administration occasionally book such persons under provisions of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act, 1954, the quacks pay up and manage to get away from punishment.

 

Says physiotherapist Rose Babu, “As doctors recommend physiotherapy to those suffering from chronic pain in knee joints, back, neck etc, we give massage, heat treatment and get them do some exercise. This involves a fee. Some ayurvedic preparations available with quacks are relatively cheap. Even educated people are using them. Such illegal practice should be curbed.

AP chapter of Indian Medical Association says advertisements of such preparations having no proven scientific record of cure and publicized via online and other means should be curbed. It  attracts action from the AP Medical Council. IMA doctors say no advertisement claiming ‘No Cure-No Payment’ or ‘Guaranteed Cure’ should be allowed as it results in violation of National Medical Council norms. 

 

...
Tags: quacks fake medicines for chronic ailments, quacks promise return of money, mulika vaidyam, no cure-no payment
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

BJP National President J.P. Nadda with party leaders during a public meeting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Ayodhya. (PTI Photo)

59 constituencies to vote in third phase of UP polls on Sunday

Delhi Chief Minister & AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal with AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann, addresses a press conference ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, in Chandigarh (PTI Photo)

All corrupt people have teamed up against AAP: Kejriwal

A health worker with swab samples of people collected for Covid-19 test, in Gurugram, Friday, February 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India logs 22,270 fresh COVID-19 cases, 325 deaths

People queue up outside a polling booth as they await their turn to cast vote. (ANI)

Local body polls: Chennai votes after a hiatus of 11 years



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

SC sets aside Punjab & Haryana HC order on 75 pc quota in private sector jobs

Supreme Court (PTI)

FM defends time taken to file fraud complaint in ABG Shipyard

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC orders actor Dileep to hand over his mobile phone

Actor Dileep (ANI)

Hyderabad chain-snatcher held in Ahemdabad

. Police from the city were in a tizzy after he committed chain-snatching offences at six different places on a single day. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->