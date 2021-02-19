Nation Crime 19 Feb 2021 TRS mandal-level lea ...
Nation, Crime

TRS mandal-level leader among 3 arrested for murder of lawyer couple in Telangana

PTI
Published Feb 19, 2021, 12:17 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2021, 12:17 am IST
Condemning the killing of the advocate couple, lawyers held protests in the state on Thursday
Srinivas was among the two who carried out the attack and both fled the spot after the incident and later dumped sharp weapons and their blood-stained clothes in a barrage, police said. (Photo: DC)
 Srinivas was among the two who carried out the attack and both fled the spot after the incident and later dumped sharp weapons and their blood-stained clothes in a barrage, police said. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad:  A local leader of TRS in Telangana and two others were arrested in connection with the gruesome daylight killing of a lawyer couple as the ruling party suspended him while advocates staged protests against the fatal attack.

TRS Manthani Mandal unit president Kunta Srinivas along with another person allegedly made the murderous attack on Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife P V Nagamani on Wednesday as he bore some personal grudge, police said, ruling out as of now any political reason behind the killing.

 

According to police, hours before the crime, Srinivas had attended a programme in Manthani in Peddapalli district as part of celebration of the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao. Vaman Rao and his wife, both practising lawyers in Telangana High Court, were travelling in a car when the assailants intercepted the vehicle and attacked them using knives and other sharp weapons on the main road in Peddapalli district, with the incident drawing widespread condemnation.

During his last moments, Vaman Rao had named the TRS leader as being responsible for the attack. Vaman Rao's family members have also alleged a local TRS leader was behind the gruesome act. During the course of investigation, Srinivas and two others have been arrested, police said.

 

Srinivas was among the two who carried out the attack and both fled the spot after the incident and later dumped sharp weapons and their blood-stained clothes in a barrage, police said.

Srinivas and another accused were arrested from Maharashtra border, Inspector General of Police (North Zone) Y Nagi Reddy told reporters here.

Srinivas had certain differences with Vaman Rao and he hatched the conspiracy to kill him and his wife, the IGP said. During interrogation it was revealed, the accused bore grudge following differences regarding the construction of a temple and a house in Gunjapadugu village, the senior police official said.

 

Based on the investigations so far, there was no political reasons behind the killing, he said. The TRS announced the suspension of Srinivas. The disciplinary action comes into effect immediately, TRS General Secretary M Srinivas Reddy said in a release.

In a related development, the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) on Thursday sought a report from the state DirectorGeneral of Police by March 10 over the gruesome murder of the lawyer couple.

The commission on its own took cognisance of media reports about the killings. "Such types of crimes need to be curbed by the law and order maintaining agency with all its efforts otherwise the society does not have peace at all. It is the duty of the state to identify and have a watch in all its areas where crime zones are there, which are prone to such types of incidents," it said.

 

The panel said it feels very bad about the manner in which the incident occurred. The lawyer couple had moved the high court in September last year complaining that police were harassing and threatening them after they wrote a letter (which was taken up as PIL) to the court over alleged custodial death of a man underManthani police station.

The couple had also filed PILs on various public issues in different courts, including in the high court. Condemning the killing of the advocate couple, lawyers held protests here and some other places in the state on Thursday.

 

They appealed to the government to set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the double murder and prosecute the accused in a fast-track court. They also demanded that the perpetrators be given sternest punishment.

Meanwhile, a bandh was observed by different political parties except TRS party inManthani town on Thursday. Police said the bandh was partial and peaceful.

...
Tags: telangana lawyer couple murder, trs leader arrested in murder of lawyer couple, kunta srinivas arrested for the murder of lawyer couple
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

. YSR Congress cadres demanded repoll and surrounded the returning officer to recount the ballots. — DC file photo

One dead in third phase gram panchayat poll in Kurnool

Representational Image (ANI)

IT unearths cash-for-seat scam in K'taka medical colleges; over Rs 400 cr detected

Prasad alleged that the voters’ list pertaining to Nellore City and Rural Assembly segments that are part of Nellore Municipal Corporation had a large number of errors with respect to names, door numbers and polling stations. — Representational Image

Delimitation of wards and voters list in a quandary at Nellore

Representational Image (DC)

After 75 days, Maharashtra reports 5,000-plus new COVID-19 cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Telangana HC issues notices to state govt over lawyer couple's murder

The Court, while posting the matter to March 1, issued notices to the state government asking it to file a status report on the investigation. (PTI)

Child marriage averted in time by officials in Warangal

A 14-year-old girl was scheduled to be married at 3 am on Sunday. (Representational Image: PTI)

School principal gets death sentence for raping Class 5 student in Bihar

Co-accused Abhishek Kumar, who taught at the school situated in Phulwari Sharif locality of the city, was sentenced for life and slapped with a fine of Rs 50,000. (Representational image)

AP forms religious tolerance panels at state, district levels to restore peace

Das said both state-level and district-level committees would meet whenever any breach of religious amity occurred, in order to initiate measures and curb recurrence of such incidents. (DC Photo: Narayana Rao)

#Metoo: Court throws out Akbar's defamation case against Ramani

Indian journalist Priya Ramani, left, smiles as she leaves Patiala House Court in New Delhi, India. A New Delhi court on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, acquitted Ramani of criminal defamation after she accused a former editor-turned-politician and junior external affairs minister of sexual harassment. M.J. Akbar, now 70, filed a case against Ramani in Oct. 2018, denying the allegations as false, baseless and wild. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham