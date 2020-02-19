Arrest warrant issued against godman Nithyananda

Bengaluru: A local court in Ramnagar has issued a non-bailable warrant against godman Nithyananda Swami in relation to rape allegations against him. The self-proclaimed spiritual guru is said to have fled abroad.

Issuing the warrant, magistrate Siddalinga Prabhu ordered that a separate case be filed against Nithyananda pertaining to violation of bail conditions and recovery of security deposit.

The complainant Lenin Kuruppan had approached the High Court regarding the slow pace of the inquiry into allegations against Nityananda, and brought to the notice of the court the exemption given to the godman from appearing before the local court.

“The High Court had considered the petition of Lenin Kuruppan and cancelled Nithyananda’s bail. Following this, the local court advanced the matter -- originally scheduled to be heard on March 5 -- to Wednesday and issued an arrest warrant,” explained public prosecutor Raghu.

Having fled India, Nithyananda claimed to have founded a nation named ‘Kailasa’ on an island off Ecuador.

Nithyananda faces trial under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex), 420 (cheating), 114 (criminal abetment), 201 (disappearance of evidence, giving false information), 120B (criminal conspiracy)

The Ministry of External Affairs had said that it cancelled his passport, and rejected his application for a fresh one. The ministry stated that Nithyananda’ passport was due for renewal in September 2018 but was cancelled much before that and was not renewed.

Nithyananda was arrested twice and granted bail by higher courts. He has been subjected to medical tests too.

The self-styled godman is wanted by the Gujarat police as well in connection with a case of child abuse and abduction. In late November, two of his associates were arrested, and Nityananda was booked under sections 365 (abduction), 344 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and under Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act.

It is to be seen how the Ramnagar police plan to arrest the godman.