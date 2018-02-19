Farmer kills leopard with Sickle in Tamil Nadu

TIRUPATI: A 62-year-old farmer Krishnamoorthi killed a leopard in a bid to save his cattle and himself. The incident took place at Maharajakadai village under Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu on the border of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Krishnamoorthi took his cattle to the forest for feeding when a leopard tried to attack the cattle. Assuming that the animal will also attack him the farmer attacked it with sickle. The leopard bled to death on the spot.

Forest officials have visited the spot. A case was registered and investigation is on.