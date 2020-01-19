Nation Crime 19 Jan 2020 Shabana accident: FI ...
Nation, Crime

Shabana accident: FIR against driver for rash driving

ANI
Published Jan 19, 2020, 11:16 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2020, 11:16 am IST
A complaint was registered by Rajesh Pandurang Shinde, the truck driver as his vehicle was hit from behind by the Azmi's car
Shabana Azmi's car which collided with a truck in a accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, near Mumbai, on Saturday. PTI photo
 Shabana Azmi's car which collided with a truck in a accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, near Mumbai, on Saturday. PTI photo

An FIR has been registered against actor Shabana Azmi's driver after the car they were travelling in met with an accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway yesterday afternoon, police said.

Azmi's driver has been identified as Amlesh Yogendra Kamat.

 

According to police, the complaint has been registered by Rajesh Pandurang Shinde, the truck driver as his vehicle was hit from behind by the Azmi's car.

"Due to rash driving by the car's driver, the car hit the moving truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway which resulted in the accident," the FIR copy read.

Soon after the accident, the Azmi was immediately rushed to MGM Hospital and later shifted to multi-specialty Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.According to doctors, she has suffered a head injury and there was slight damage to the backbone. Her condition is said to be stable now and is under medical observation.Her husband lyricist Javed Akhtar, who was traveling with her, escaped with a minor injury.

...
Tags: shabana azmi accident
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Shabana Azmi injured in road accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway

Latest From Nation

Asaduddin Owaisi

Bias against Muslims in recovering cAA protests damages: Owaisi

Ram Madhav

Ram Madhav on CAA: Even Austria amended law for Jews

Multilingual actress Rashmika.

Tax cops issue summons to actress Rashmika

Representational image

Nirbhaya convicts hanging: Tihar jail seeks services of UP executioner



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked with ground-breaking tech

Apple is still on track to release both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020.
 

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the second most downloaded app in 2019

TikTok reached over 738 million downloads.
 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Nirbhaya convicts hanging: Tihar jail seeks services of UP executioner

Representational image

40 years after Behmai massacre, court verdict deferred again as case diary 'vanished'

Phoolan Devi (Photo | Youtube)

Nirbhaya's mother hits out at Indira Jaising for suggesting pardon of rapists

Asha Devi

Response to beheading of Army porter will be military: Naravane

Army Chief Gen M M Naravane

ED attaches Rs 78-cr worth assets of ex-ICICI Chairman Chanda Kochhar, others

Chanda Kochhar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham