Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl stabbed school student for holiday

Lucknow: The reason behind the stabbing incident at a school in Uttar Pradesh might be 11-year-old girl’s wish to have a holiday.

The seven-year-old boy, Hrithik, who was found with wounds in the school bathroom on Wednesday, regained consciousness at a hospital and told the police that while stabbing him, the ‘didi’ (girl) with a boy-cut hair kept telling him that the school would have a holiday if he died.

The boy, a student of Class I, has serious stab wounds in the head, chest and stomach. His spleen has been ruptured in the attack.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the hospital on Thursday to see Hrithik and directed doctors to given him the best possible treatment.

Shortly after the Chief Minister’s visit, the police arrested Rachit Manas, principal of the Brightland School, and a director Rohan Manas, for negligence in the matter as the police said that the principal had not bothered to inform them about the incident directly but had waited for the doctors to do so. Angry parents staged a demonstration outside the school on Thursday and demanded security for their children.

Hrithik, meanwhile, told the police that the girl, a student of Class V, had taken him to the bathroom, saying that the principal had called him.

The police identified 45 girl students with short hair and then took their photographs to the victim who immediately identified the girl.

Late on Wednesday night, the police questioned the accused girl who kept denying her involvement in the incident.

Police said the girl had been detained and would be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. The police have recovered the kitchen knife used to stab the victim and also the hair of the girl from the scene of the crime.