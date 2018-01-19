search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl stabbed school student for holiday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Jan 19, 2018, 2:02 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2018, 2:02 am IST
Cops arrest school principal, director; detain Class V student.
Representational image
 Representational image

Lucknow: The reason behind the stabbing incident at a school in Uttar Pradesh might be 11-year-old girl’s wish to have a holiday. 

The seven-year-old boy, Hrithik, who was found with wounds in the school bathroom on Wednesday, regained consciousness at a hospital and told the police that while stabbing him, the ‘didi’ (girl) with a boy-cut hair kept telling him that the school would have a holiday if he died.

 

The boy, a student of Class I, has serious stab wounds in the head, chest and stomach. His spleen has been ruptured in the attack.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the hospital on Thursday to see Hrithik and directed doctors to given him the best possible treatment.

Shortly after the Chief Minister’s visit, the police arrested Rachit Manas, principal of the Brightland School, and a director Rohan Manas, for negligence in the matter as the police said that the principal had not bothered to inform them about the incident directly but had waited for the doctors to do so. Angry parents staged a demonstration outside the school on Thursday and demanded security for their children.

Hrithik, meanwhile, told the police that the girl, a student of Class V, had taken him to the bathroom, saying that the principal had called him.

The police identified 45 girl students with short hair and then took their photographs to the victim who immediately identified the girl.

Late on Wednesday night, the police questioned the accused girl who kept denying her involvement in the incident.

Police said the girl had been detained and would be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. The police have recovered the kitchen knife used to stab the victim and also the hair of the girl from the scene of the crime.

Tags: uttar pradesh police, minor girl
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Church decorated with Tagore motif inaugurated in West Bengal

The centre-piece in the church's sanctuary is an imposing banyan tree under which Jesus is seated in lotus position imparting his teaching and blessings to all. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Here's the trick to loading up on carbs without the weight gain

TV doctor Dr Michael Mosley found eating pasta and bread at dinnertime is better for your diet than toast in the morning. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Anand Mahindra gets massively trolled for tweet on Balakrishna's car-lifting scene

Anand Mahindra and Nandamuri Balakrishna.
 

Here’s how Donald Trump changed social media

According to the news article published, most of the tweets are brash, petulant, and aggressive and contain claims that are often untrue.
 

Cheap nose job begins leaking from woman's nose

The plastic surgeons at Natchaya Clinic removed the entire implant from her nose by pulling it out of the open wound. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

ICC Awards 2017: Virat Kohli bags top honours; named ODI, Test captain

It was Kohli's second gong at the 2017 ICC Awards, with the 29-year-old also being named the ODI Player of the Year. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Rs 3.6 crore gutka seized, three held in Hyderabad

In a major haul, the city police caught three persons who were instrumental in manufacturing ‘gutka’ on a large scale. (Representational image)

'Didi' with short hair stabbed me for school holiday, recalls UP 6-yr-old boy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets 6-year-old buy Hrithik at the hospital. (Photo: ANI)

After liquor, Dhoolpet now hotbed for ganja

Dhoolpet has been a major source of illicit liquor and the government declared it free of illegal liquor by providing jobs to the locals.

Madrassa cleric shows porn clip to 12-yr-old, rapes her, molests another minor

Maulavi Saber Farooqui allegedly raped the 12-year-old girl after showing her a porn clip on his mobile phone and molested another girl (8). (Representational Image)

Other crimes dip; spurt in attacks on women

More volunteers will be recruited, while several female students from colleges have already joined teams to ensure safety of women. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham