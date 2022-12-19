  
Nation Crime 18 Dec 2022 Man kills minor step ...
Nation, Crime

Man kills minor stepdaughter for talking on mobile phone

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 19, 2022, 12:13 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2022, 7:57 am IST
According to the police, Toufiq caught the girl, Yasmeenunnisa, talking on mobile phone, got enraged and killed her. — Representational Image/DC
 According to the police, Toufiq caught the girl, Yasmeenunnisa, talking on mobile phone, got enraged and killed her. — Representational Image/DC

HYDERABAD: A 17-year-old girl was killed by her stepfather, Toufiq, in Musheerabad early on Sunday. According to the police, Toufiq caught the girl,
Yasmeenunnisa, talking on mobile phone, got enraged and killed her.

After the victim’s father, Akbar, passed away in a train accident in Vikarabad, a decade ago, the girl’s mother, Raheemunnisa, married the accused. Later, she along with her two daughters shifted to the city and was] residing in Musheerabad.

A few years ago, Raheemunnisa went to Bahrain for work, leaving the victim
Yasmeenunnisa and her elder sister Nauseenunissa under the care of Toufiq,
who made a living by driving an autorickshaw. Yasmeenunnisa stopped her
schooling when she was in Class IX.

Police said that on Saturday night, they had food and slept. Around 3.30 am
on Sunday, Toufiq woke up suddenly and found Yasmeenunnisa talking on her
mobile phone. Toufiq got enraged, snatched her mobile phone and beat her.

Nauseenunissa who was asleep, woke up after hearing to the cries and rushed
to her help, but Toufiq pushed her away, dragged Yasmeenunnisa into another
room, closed the door and continued to to beat her. He throttled her till she fell unconscious and left the place. Nauseenunnisa shifted her to Gandhi Hospital, but she was declared dead. She immediately alerted police. On her complaint, a case of murder was registered.

According to sources, Toufiq surrendered before the police on Sunday
morning. Police said the case is under investigation.

...
Tags: minor murder, hyderabad crime, stepdaughter killed
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 19 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The seminar was conducted with the help of cadets presently undergoing training at the National Defence Academy (NDA), Pune. (Photo by arrangement)

NDA cadets hold seminar on Armed Forces career

Kushaiguda SI M Sai Kumar, holds the newborn in the passage at Satguru Residency, south Kamla Nagar in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: New-born baby girl thrown from a height succumbs to injuries

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi stated that children's rights must be protected to ensure a bright future for the children. (Photo by arrangement)

Protect children for brighter India, says Kailash Satyarthi

According to police investigations, six members of a family, including Shivaiah, Rajyalakshmi, Mounika, Shanthaia, Hima Bindu, and Sweety, were burnt to death on Saturday after their house was set on fire. (File)

Mancherial fire deaths were caused by illicit affair



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad cops bust fake firearm licence racket

The police said the gang collected Rs. 20,000 from each applicant to issue a licence.(Photo: Twitter))

FDA takes action against 144 establishments since April

FDA Joint Commissioner Suresh Deshmukh said raids were conducted in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, which are part of the Konkan division.. (Representational image)

Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges

The ED has arrested another businessman, Amit Arora, in connection with its money laundering probe in the Delhi excise policy case. (Representational image)

Arrests by Hyderabad cops in theft case, detect missing case from Karimnagar

Panjagutta police Shaik Khasif in a bike theft case and inadvertently reunited him with his family that he had abandoned in Karimnagar in 2019. (Representational Image)

Andhra Pradesh: CBI ASP Ram Singh back on Vivekananda Reddy case

Vivekananda Reddy (DC file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->