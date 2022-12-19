Man kills minor stepdaughter for talking on mobile phone

According to the police, Toufiq caught the girl, Yasmeenunnisa, talking on mobile phone, got enraged and killed her. — Representational Image/DC

HYDERABAD: A 17-year-old girl was killed by her stepfather, Toufiq, in Musheerabad early on Sunday. According to the police, Toufiq caught the girl,

Yasmeenunnisa, talking on mobile phone, got enraged and killed her.

After the victim’s father, Akbar, passed away in a train accident in Vikarabad, a decade ago, the girl’s mother, Raheemunnisa, married the accused. Later, she along with her two daughters shifted to the city and was] residing in Musheerabad.

A few years ago, Raheemunnisa went to Bahrain for work, leaving the victim

Yasmeenunnisa and her elder sister Nauseenunissa under the care of Toufiq,

who made a living by driving an autorickshaw. Yasmeenunnisa stopped her

schooling when she was in Class IX.

Police said that on Saturday night, they had food and slept. Around 3.30 am

on Sunday, Toufiq woke up suddenly and found Yasmeenunnisa talking on her

mobile phone. Toufiq got enraged, snatched her mobile phone and beat her.

Nauseenunissa who was asleep, woke up after hearing to the cries and rushed

to her help, but Toufiq pushed her away, dragged Yasmeenunnisa into another

room, closed the door and continued to to beat her. He throttled her till she fell unconscious and left the place. Nauseenunnisa shifted her to Gandhi Hospital, but she was declared dead. She immediately alerted police. On her complaint, a case of murder was registered.

According to sources, Toufiq surrendered before the police on Sunday

morning. Police said the case is under investigation.