Make Bommanahalli zone pothole-free by December 20: HC to BBMP

Published Dec 18, 2018, 6:13 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2018, 6:27 am IST
The court asked the BWSSB to file a detailed affidavit on the status and further steps to be taken.
The Karnataka High Court
 The Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to make Bommanahalli zone pothole free by December 20.

In its submission on Monday, the Palike said that the Mahadevapura job is done and the roads in the area are motorable. It also submitted that it is working to ensure that Bengaluru will celebrate a Merry Christmas minus potholes.

 

Meanwhile, the court pulled up the BBMP for submitting measurement books without being evaluated and signed by the concerned BBMP chief engineers as directed by the court during the last hearing. The BBMP stated that it will submit the books accordingly.

On water leaks damaging roads, a BWSSB advocate submitted that in some areas, the pipelines are old and vulnerable to leakage due to heavy traffic. The BWSSB is immediately attending to leakages as soon as they come to know about it and whatever the leakages were indicated by the BBMP had been attended to. He further said that 99 per cent of uneven levels of manhole covers on roads has been attended to.

The court asked the BWSSB to file a detailed affidavit on the status and further steps to be taken. The court adjourned the case to December 20.

POLICE WARNED OF ACTION

The High Court on Monday warned of severe action against police officers for their unnecessary interference in real estate and civil disputes.

The court was hearing a case in which MLC Narayanaswamy has been shown as an absconder in a chargesheet. The Sanjay Nagar police had registered a case against the MLC, for protesting during re-polling in the Assembly election. The MLC had approached the court challenging the case.

The court had summoned the investigating officer and Bengaluru North Division DCP Chetan Singh Rathore was present before the court on Monday. State Public Prosecutor Chandramouli, who argued for the police officer, submitted that the MLC was not shown as an absconder but only as not being arrested. The CMO of a lower court mentioned the accused as absconding and a  non-bailable warrant was issued against the accused, the SPP argued.

The court warned the senior police officer that it will pass orders if the police don't stop interfering in financial and civil disputes unnecessarily.

The court also quashed the non-bailable warrant issued against the MLC.

