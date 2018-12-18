search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Carlos Brathwaite and Shimron Hetmyer were acquired by KKR and RCB respectively(Photo: AFP / PTI) LIVE| IPL 2019 Player Auction: Brathwaite, Hetmyer earn big; RR snap up Unadkat again
 
Nation, Crime

Delhi tattoo artist beheaded by friends with coconut choppers over money dispute

PTI
Published Dec 18, 2018, 6:05 pm IST
Updated Dec 18, 2018, 6:05 pm IST
The headless body of 22-year-old Babloo Kumar was found inside bushes in a vacant plot in Delhi's Mayur Vihar on December 16.
Police said that the accused -- Prashant Mishra (25), Ankit Sharma (19) and Inderjeet or Bobby (27) -- have been arrested. (Representational Image | PTI)
 Police said that the accused -- Prashant Mishra (25), Ankit Sharma (19) and Inderjeet or Bobby (27) -- have been arrested. (Representational Image | PTI)

New Delhi: A tattoo artist based in Delhi was found beheaded in Mayur Vihar on Sunday. Police said that his three friends beheaded him with coconut choppers after he refused to return their money.

The headless body of 22-year-old Babloo Kumar was found inside bushes in a vacant plot in Delhi's Mayur Vihar on December 16. They added that the accused -- Prashant Mishra (25), Ankit Sharma (19) and Inderjeet or Bobby (27) -- have been arrested.

 

The brother of the dead tattoo artist told the police that Babloo left home on December 10 and did not return, although his family did not suspect anything wrong at first because he often stayed away for several days without informing anyone.

However, on Sunday, Babloo's brother asked the neighbours for their help to find him. His headless body was then found with multiple injuries at an empty plot near his house on Sunday.

Babloo's friends Bobby, Prashant and Ankit, who were last seen with him on December 10, were questioned in the case, police said. They initially told the police that Babloo left on the evening of December 10 but did not tell them where he was going.

However, police noticed that Bobby was nursing an injury which he couldn't explain. When police raised their suspicion, the three accused confessed to the crime.

Prashant, a stockbroker, had lent Babloo money which he refused to repay. Bobby and Ankit, too, had a fallout with Babloo over money.

The three accused then decided to kill Babloo.

They lured Babloo into an abandoned plot on the pretext of a party. They waited for Babloo to be drunk enough to be killed. Prashant got two coconut choppers with which the three men killed Babloo and left his body there to rot, police said.

Police also found the blood-stained clothes of the accused and the coconut choppers from the spot.

...
Tags: man beheaded, delhi police, crime
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Miss Spain Angela Ponce becomes first transgender woman to compete in Miss Universe

Ponce took to Instagram and wrote, "This is for you, for those who have no visibility, no voice, because we all deserve a world of respect, inclusion and freedom." (Photo: AP)
 

LIVE| IPL 2019 Player Auction: Brathwaite, Hetmyer earn big; RR snap up Unadkat again

Carlos Brathwaite and Shimron Hetmyer were acquired by KKR and RCB respectively(Photo: AFP / PTI)
 

84-year-old Janet Fein, from Texas, gets college degree

Fein, now 84, went back to school and will accomplish a long-held goal this week when she graduates from the University of Texas at Dallas with a bachelor's degree.
 

IPL 2019 auctions: Date, timings, list of players and all you need to know

The venue is new with the Pink City hosting the event instead of Bangalore and so is the auctioneer, Hugh Edmeades, who replaces Richard Madley after 11 seasons. (Photo: PTI)
 

Naseeruddin Shah lashes out at Virat Kohli in a stinging Facebook post

''Virat K is not only the world's best batsman but also the world's worst behaved player. His cricketing brilliance pales beside his arrogance and bad manners. And I have no intention of leaving the country by the way," wrote Naseeruddin Shah in his Facebook post, criticising Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP / AFP)
 

Couple told they will never have children shock doctors by having twins, and triplets

The couple decided to try an injectable hormone, Gonal-F, an option when ovaries can produce a follicle - small sacs which contain immature eggs. (Representational Images)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Torture, no treatment for HIV patient: Women's commission report on shelter homes

In West Bengal, the inmates complained that they are subjected to physical torture by the counsellor of the Swadhar Greh. (Representational Photo)

3-yr-old raped by guard in Delhi on Nirbhaya’s 6th anniversary, locals bash him up

The girl's parents were out on work when the incident took place, a senior police officer said. (Photo: File | PTI)

Hyderabad: Financial crisis turns boxer into chain snatcher

The Police identified the offender as Kona Narsing Rao, 34, a resident of Shivasainagar of Uppuguda. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Former State Bank of India manager held for fraud

The firms failed to repay the amounts resulting in invocation of the bank guarantee and ultimately causing loss to the bank. After completing the investigation, CBI filed a charge sheet on March 30, 2005.

Hyderabad: Man booked for urinating near place of worship

(Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham