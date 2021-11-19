 LIVE !  :  The Weather department also predicted that Strong winds (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) are very likely. (AP file photo) Rain updates: Extreme rainfall predicted for coastal AP, red alert in TN districts
 
Sandhya MD sreedhar Rao arrested from Bengaluru, put in 14-day remand

Published Nov 19, 2021, 12:10 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2021, 12:10 am IST
Cyberabad Police arrested Sreedhar Rao, from his hideout in Bangalore on Wednesday night and lodged him at the Cherlapally Central Jail
MD of Sandhya Convention, S Sreedhar Rao.
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police arrested the MD of Sandhya Conventions, Saranala Sreedhar Rao, from his hideout in Bangalore on Wednesday night and lodged him at the Cherlapally Central Jail under a 14-day remand.

Police said the arrest of Rao, 45, followed a complaint on November 12 from Chaitanya Krishna Murthy Gogineni, the designated partner of Rowa & Company Associates LLP. It stated that the RCA firm purchased two office units on the ninth floor with super built up area including the 40 per cent common areas along with two lots in Sandhya Techno-I situated at Raidurgam Panmaktha Village in Serilingampally.

 

As per the FIR, a copy of which is in the possession of Deccan Chronicle, the complainant(s) also purchased the proportionate undivided share of land equivalent to 17 square yards and the said office units were registered in the name of M/s Rowa & Company Associates LLP by the developers on January 7, 2021.

“However, when they visited the place the next day after giving prior intimation to the office unit developers to take physical possession of the property/office units for undertaking necessary internal works, they noticed that the construction work was incomplete and the space was not fit for occupancy. They  informed the same to Saranala Sreedhar and Srujan Sen, but they ignored this.”

 

In April-2021, they were invited to the office of Sandhya Elite, situated at Outer Ring Road, Gachibowli to discuss on the delay of the construction work. “Saranala Sreedhar threatened them with dire consequence vis-a-vis release of their office to his company at the same cost when they brought it for him but they (refused to do so) and left from there.”

“On September 15, 2021, they visited Sandhya Techo-1 to check the construction work status and found some workers of Incredible India Projects Pvt Ltd, buyer/owner of other office units in the ninth floor, were demolishing the constructed area which pertained to their office units, and they also came to know that the Sandhya Constructions and Estates Pvt Ltd and Incredible India Projects Pvt Ltd were encroaching of their property by criminally trespassing, demolishing the common walls, pulling down the common facilities on ninth-floor representatives of the buyer of the said office units and cheated them with criminal conspiracy,” said the FIR.

 

Accordingly, cases were booked under section 406, 420, 427, 448, 506 read with 34 of the IPC. Following an investigation, he was arrested from his place in Bangalore, police said.

Tags: saranala sreedhar rao, sandhya conventions
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


