Nation Crime 18 Oct 2019 'They mentally ...
Nation, Crime

'They mentally harassed me': BHEL's woman employee commits suicide, blames colleagues

ANI
Published Oct 18, 2019, 10:16 am IST
Updated Oct 18, 2019, 10:20 am IST
The deceased's body has been shifted to a local government hospital for the Post Mortem Examination (PME).
A 33-year-old woman employee working with a leading Public Sector Unit (PSU) has allegedly committed suicide over "mental harassment" by her senior and colleagues, police said. (Representational Image)
 A 33-year-old woman employee working with a leading Public Sector Unit (PSU) has allegedly committed suicide over "mental harassment" by her senior and colleagues, police said. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old woman employee working with a leading Public Sector Unit (PSU) has allegedly committed suicide over "mental harassment" by her senior and colleagues, police said.

According to Miyapur Police, deceased Neha was working in the accounts section in Bharath Heavy Electronics Limited (BHEL) and had committed suicide by hanging herself in her residence on Thursday.

 

Police have recovered a suicide note in which the deceased has stated about the alleged harassment.

"Neha has stated in the suicide note that she took extreme step after she was fed with harassment by one of her senior official and six other colleagues," officials said.

The deceased's body has been shifted to a local government hospital for the Post Mortem Examination (PME).

On the complaint from the deceased's husband, a case of abetment of suicide has been registered against seven officials and further investigation is ongoing.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: bhel, suicide, harassment, colleagues
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Bengaluru Mayor M Gowtham Kumar on Thursday announced that Rs 1 crore will be allocated for the development of the Talacauvery, the base point of Cauvery river where thousands of people gather every year to participate in 'Teerthodbhava'. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru Mayor announces to allocate Rs 1 cr for development of Talacauvery

The period between October 15 and November 15 is considered critical as maximum number of stubble burning incidents take place in this span in Punjab and adjoining states and is one of the main reasons for alarming spike in pollution in Delhi-NCR. (Photo: PTI | File)

Delhi's air quality 'very poor' again, likely to drop sharply over weekend

Sonia Gandhi’s appearances at public functions have been rare the last few years. (Photo: File)

Sonia Gandhi to skip rally in Haryana today, Rahul to take her place

Lodha was campaigning for Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbadevi in central Mumbai, Pandurang Sakpal, on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai BJP chief refers to 1993 blasts during poll campaign



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Horrific child porn website finally taken down

With the analysis, the special agents were able to track down the website server's physical location in South Korea. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'African Mona Lisa' sells for over Rs 10 crore after family 'Googled' signature

A painting by the Nigerian artist responsible for the "African Mona Lisa" sold at auction in London on Tuesday for £1.1 million after the family who owned it googled the signature and realised its importance. (Photo: AFP)
 

Read here: Why 13 parrots were produced before a Delhi Court?

The parrots were produced in the court after an Uzbek national -- Anvarjon Rakhmatjonov -- was arrested by the CISF at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for trying to smuggle them out of the country. (Representational Image)
 

Made in India robots to serve food at this Bhubaneswar restaurant

Robo Chef, a first of its kind restaurant in the city has two robots that interact with customers and serve food. (Photo: ANI)
 

One size, fits all: NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions

“This is the first suit we’ve designed in about 40 years,” Chris Hansen, a manager at NASA’s spacesuit design office, said. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Next-gen Isuzu D-Max pickup revealed

Debuts new 3.0-litre diesel engine offering, likely to be Euro 6/BS6-ready.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Fire in Bahrain, Telugus safe

The kin of Gulf migrants approached various sections to confirm news of the incident.

M K Raghavan booked in Agrico scandal

M.K. Raghavan

PMC Bank scam: Ex-director sent in police custody till Oct 22

A Mumbai court on Thursday remanded in police custody till October 22 Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank's former director Surjit Singh Arora in connection with the multi-crore scam at the bank. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: SBI cashier killed in road mishap

At around 5.30 pm, when Ghanshyam was going home on his bike, a speeding RTC bus (AP28 Z 0822) rammed into his bike. (Representational Image)

Warangal: Villagers seek action against doctor

A doctor at the primary health centre in Chelpur of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district is facing the heat of the higher officials after a voice recording of her phone conversation with a villager went viral on social media.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham