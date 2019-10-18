Hyderabad: Assaulted by sorcerers, filmed by husband

She was told Bawazeer was coming to look for gold and hidden treasures in their house. She was told to cooperate with Bawazeer and not object to his behaviour.

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old was forced to have sex with eight sorcerers by her husband and in-laws who believed there was an evil spirit in her. They filmed the crime and blackmailed her to continue having sex.

Shaheen (named changed), married in 2016 and lived in Falaknuma. In December 2018, the husband and his parents called a sorcerer, Moosa Bawazeer, 23, of Barkas to remedy Shaheen’s unusual behaviour.

“They asked me to sleep naked on the bed,” she told Deccan Chronicle.

“When I objected, I was told it was to find the gold. I was unwilling but my husband said he would around the whole time. A lime was put on my vagina and my husband was told to have sex with me. I got scared and screamed but Bawazeer pounced on me.”

The next day, another sorcerer came home. She refused, but was shown the video and threatened that it would go viral unless she agreed. “I was scared,” said Shaheen, who agreed.

Sorcerer held, in-laws, hubby at large

She was only 19 at the time. She confided to her mother but as her father was in Oman both women were scared to approach the police.

The torture continued. In February, she overheard her in-laws planning to sacrifice her child. She decided to run away. She went to her maternal grandparents’ house and stayed with them.

Her mother was alone and was unsure if they could protect her.

Her father returned from Oman in August. He inquired about the incident and took the in-laws to task.

“I was scared. If they made the video viral, my family would get a bad name,” Shaheen said.

“When my father inquired, my husband told him that all this was because I am possessed by an evil spirit. I was shocked as I was told it was for hidden treasure.”

The father registered a complaint at the Falaknuma police station. Inspector K. Srinivas Rao said: “As the victim’s father lives in Oman, she could not share her ordeal with anyone and suffered the harassment. The barbarism continued for six months.”

A case was registered under sections 354-B, 376, 417 and 420 of IPC and Section 7 of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectio-nable Advertisement) Act. The accused, Bawazeer, 23, and Shaik Mohsin, 31, were arrested from Kothapet. Nine, including the husband and the in-laws are yet to be caught. “The husband and the in-laws are absconding,” said Rao.

“Once caught, the other accused will be identified and nabbed. The victim was sent for medical examination and will be provided counselling.”