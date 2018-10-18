search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Hyderabad: RTI activist assaulted, police yet to make any arrests

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 18, 2018, 1:23 am IST
Updated Oct 18, 2018, 1:24 am IST
Mr Ameer had gone to seek details of the total number of field inspectors working in Division 1, Goshamahal. 
When he went to the office of the PIO, the door was closed behind him and Mr Ameer was assaulted inside the government office. (Representational Images)
 When he went to the office of the PIO, the door was closed behind him and Mr Ameer was assaulted inside the government office. (Representational Images)

Hyderabad: Shabaz Khan Ameer, an RTI activist from Shanshibanda, was assaulted by the staff of a public relations officer of the Metro Water Board. 

In the complaint, a copy of which is in the possession of this newspaper,  Mr Khan said, “I received a letter from the office of the Director (personnel) HMWSSB Khairatabad, dated September 20, 2018  stating that my RTI has been sent to Md. Khader Mohinuddin PIO/general manager (Engg) department operation and maintenance- Division-1 of Goshamahal. It was mentioned in the copy (letter) that I must contact the above PIO. He said that he had gone to the office of the PIO Goshamahal on September 29 to enquire about his RTI query. “The officer concerned Khader Mohinuddin on my appearance asked me to again visit on October 1. On my next visit (October 1st) office staff namely Mohammed Zahoor, Sai, Zaheer, Raju Naik and others beat me on the orders of Md. Khader Mohinuddin.”

 

He said one of the staffers of HMWSSB threatened him with murder if he reported the matter to the police. No case has been booked against the culprits named so far.  

Mr Ameer had gone to seek details of the total number of field inspectors working in Division 1, Goshamahal. 

He was told to take back his application. When he refused to do so, the office issued him a letter asking him to appear before the public relations officer (PIO), the designated authority to provide citizens with the information they seek.

When he went to the office of the PIO, the door was closed behind him and Mr Ameer was assaulted inside the government office. He filed a complaint with the Begum Bazaar police.

When this newspaper contacted Mr  Md. Khader Mohinuddin for a comment, the PIO confirmed that Mr Ameer was beaten up by the staff in his office but said he wasn’t present in the office when the incident happened. 

Tags: rti activist, allegedly assault
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Onida 4K Android TV review: Pure Android smartness on a large screen

With Android TV on board, the 58UIC makes for a truly smart TV experience that puts focus on content instead of throwing up a complicated learning curve.
 

Man gets prison term for having sex with dog who will have to be euthanised

Frederick Manzanares had sex with the dog along with is ex-girlfriend (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Facebook to demote links of websites republishing stolen content

The logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
 

Researchers find link between restless legs syndrome and suicidal thoughts

Researchers find link between restless legs syndrome and suicidal thoughts.(Photo: Pixabay)
 

Experts reveal sense of humour can make or break a relationship

Experts reveal sense of humour can make or break a relationship. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

ASUS Zenfone Max M1 and Zenfone Lite L1 goes official in India

The ASUS Zenfone Max M1 gets a 5.45-inch 2.5D HD+ display with an 82 per cent of screen-to-body ratio.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

17-yr-old Thane girl, pulled into car, goes missing after garba event

The girl, a resident of Rameshwadi locality in Badlapur township in Thane, went along with some relatives to enjoy the dance at a 'pandal' set up in their locality on Tuesday night. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Driver held for raping minor

D. Bhaskar

Hyderabad: Four held for bank fraud conspiracy

The arrested were identified as Mohd Zafar Khan alias Zafar, Thakur Ritesh Singh, Kalugotala Veera Shankara Surya Satyam and Suresh Panchariya

Hyderabad: Realtor held under Preventive Detention Act

In order to earn easy money, he formed a syndicate with the help of some friends and did registrations of lands by creating fake documents on his associates’ names to impersonate as the original landowners. (Representional Image)

Udupi man ends life citing terror threat

The youth, identified as Vishwas (20) of Markodu in Koteshwar Village, committed suicide around 5.30 pm by hanging at his house. (Representational Images)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham