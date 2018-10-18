Hyderabad: RTI activist assaulted, police yet to make any arrests

When he went to the office of the PIO, the door was closed behind him and Mr Ameer was assaulted inside the government office. (Representational Images)

Hyderabad: Shabaz Khan Ameer, an RTI activist from Shanshibanda, was assaulted by the staff of a public relations officer of the Metro Water Board.

In the complaint, a copy of which is in the possession of this newspaper, Mr Khan said, “I received a letter from the office of the Director (personnel) HMWSSB Khairatabad, dated September 20, 2018 stating that my RTI has been sent to Md. Khader Mohinuddin PIO/general manager (Engg) department operation and maintenance- Division-1 of Goshamahal. It was mentioned in the copy (letter) that I must contact the above PIO. He said that he had gone to the office of the PIO Goshamahal on September 29 to enquire about his RTI query. “The officer concerned Khader Mohinuddin on my appearance asked me to again visit on October 1. On my next visit (October 1st) office staff namely Mohammed Zahoor, Sai, Zaheer, Raju Naik and others beat me on the orders of Md. Khader Mohinuddin.”

He said one of the staffers of HMWSSB threatened him with murder if he reported the matter to the police. No case has been booked against the culprits named so far.

Mr Ameer had gone to seek details of the total number of field inspectors working in Division 1, Goshamahal.

He was told to take back his application. When he refused to do so, the office issued him a letter asking him to appear before the public relations officer (PIO), the designated authority to provide citizens with the information they seek.

When he went to the office of the PIO, the door was closed behind him and Mr Ameer was assaulted inside the government office. He filed a complaint with the Begum Bazaar police.

When this newspaper contacted Mr Md. Khader Mohinuddin for a comment, the PIO confirmed that Mr Ameer was beaten up by the staff in his office but said he wasn’t present in the office when the incident happened.