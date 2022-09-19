  
Nation Crime 18 Sep 2022 NIA crackdown agains ...
Nation, Crime

NIA crackdown against PFI in Telangana, AP for ‘terror acts’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Sep 19, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2022, 12:00 am IST
A file photo of National Investigative Agency personnel. About 27 PFI members were detained and being questioned in relation to inciting violence and engaging in terrorism, including disguising "terrorist training" as karate lessons, the NIA said. (Image: PTI)
 A file photo of National Investigative Agency personnel. About 27 PFI members were detained and being questioned in relation to inciting violence and engaging in terrorism, including disguising "terrorist training" as karate lessons, the NIA said. (Image: PTI)

HYDERABAD: In a major crackdown, the National Investigation Agency (NIA, the country's top counter-terrorist task force, carried out mulitple raids in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh against the Popular Front of India (PFI), an extremist Islami organisation, for allegedly plotting to wage war against the government.

Among the locations raided were Nizamabad, which appeared to be focus of investigations on Sunday, Nirmal and Bhainsa in Telangana and Nellore, Kadapa, Kurnool and Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. About 27 PFI members were detained and being questioned in relation to inciting violence and engaging in terrorism, including disguising "terrorist training" as karate lessons, the NIA said.

However, an NIA spokesman in New Delhi said the agency had detained four persons for questioning during the searches carried out at 38 locations in Telangana and two in Andhra Pradesh.

The case was initially registered on July 4 at the Nizamabad police station and the state police arrested four persons, Abdul Kader, Sheikh Sahadulla, Mohd Imran and Mohd Abdul Mobin. The NIA re-registerd the case on August 26 to carry forward the probe.

The spokesperson said 23 places were subjected to searches at Nizamabad, followed by seven in Jagtial, four in Hyderabad, two in Nirmal and one each in Adilabad and Karimnagar districts.

According to the NIA, the accused were setting up camps to train people to conduct terrorist acts and to foster animosity between various groups based on religion.

During the raids, officials of the GST commissionerate accompanied NIA sleuths to gather information on leads regarding bank transactions and foreign currency deposits into the suspects' accounts. The NIA said it had seized incriminating evidence, including bank account passbooks, mobile phones, and laptops from the suspects.

The NIA agents raided at least 20 suspects' homes in Nizamabad on Sunday at around 6 a.m. and search operations were conducted. Tension gripped in Nizamabad’s Autonagar neighbourhood after suspects and their relatives staged a protest against the raids. The families of the suspects said that the law enforcement agencies had targeted a section of people by deliberately registering bogus and false cases. However, the Nizamabad police dispersed the mob from the place.

The NIA officials stated in the FIR that 26 people, including 52-year-old Abdul Khader of Autonagar in Nizamabad, had planned to wage war against the Indian government. The accused recruited members of the PFI and set up training camps for terrorist attacks as part of the criminal conspiracy.

"Abdul Khader admitted that certain PFI members had given him `6 lakh in cash and that he had built an additional floor on the roof of his home for the PFI members to use for meetings and training sessions. He also admitted organising meetings for PFI members and training young people on terrorism under the guise of conducting karate classes,” NIA officials stated in the FIR.

NIA officials served notices to suspects asking them to appear before the NIA headquarters in Hyderabad on September 19 for questioning.

Cases were filed against Abdul Khader, Mohammed Abdul Ahad, Shaik Shadullah, Shaik Afroz, Shaik Feroz Khan from Nizamabad, Shaik Ilyas Ahmed from Prakasam in Andhra Pradesh and Abdul Saleem from Jagtial.

Others who were arrested were Shaik Kasif, Mohd. Massod, Shaik Ahmed, Shaik Zubed Pasha, Shaik Yunus, Anees, Arshad, Mohammed Osman, Syed Yahiya Sameer, Mohammed Ibrahim, Shaik Mukhim, Shaik Sameer, Mohammed Ayaz, Shahid Chouse, Shaik Mobin, Mohammed Imran, Shaik Mazar Hussain, Medical shop Hameed and Moin.

...
Tags: national investigative agency, popular front of india, anti-terror raids
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

NIA raids 50 sites in three states, Delhi-NCR
BJP using NIA to frame us: PFI

Latest From Nation

Congress former MP V. Hanumantha Rao paid respects to ten people from Shaligouraram village who were gunned down by the Razakars in 1948 (DC Image)

VHR pays respects to Shaligouraram’s martyrs

V. Hanumantha Rao. (Photo: Facebook)

Ex-MP’s letter results in road repairs

The Superfast Express Train was stopped after passing the home signal of Vedayapalem railway station on the down line at 12.58pm. The loco pilot, assistant Loco Pilot and the guard acted quickly, released the vacuum brake cylinder and reset it. The train re-started at 1.18pm towards Nellore. — Representational Image/DC

Smoke causes tension in Bhubaneswar-bound train at Nellore

Rush of pilgrims at Tirumala hill town formed the majority of district's tourists (DC Image)

Tourism biz sees significant growth in Chittoor region



MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana man dies of heart attack after seeing a big monkey inside home

Raju’s wife woke up early in the morning to fetch water from the tap outside their house and forgot to close the door. A while later, a big monkey entered the house. (Photo: AFP)
 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Suspected security breach during Amit Shah's tour in Hyderabad

This car's presence on the road reportedly triggered panic obstructing Shah's convoy at Hotel Haritha Plaza in Begumpet. (Photo By Arrangement)

Cases booked against 91 cops in Telangana in 2021: Report

A total of 91 cases were registered against police personnel in Telangana state during 2021, according to ‘Crime in India, 2021’ report released by the NCRB. (Representational Image)

Tirupati: Body of a youth found in tank near Tiruchanoor

News

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's kin appears before ED in coal scam case

Abhishek Banerjee (PTI)

Loan App case: ED carries out raids in 16 locations in Hyderabad; seizes Rs 46 cr

News
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->