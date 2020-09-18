178th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,212,686

96,792

Recovered

4,109,828

87,778

Deaths

84,404

1,175

Maharashtra114584081235431351 Andhra Pradesh6014625080885177 Tamil Nadu5142084589008618 Karnataka4943563830777629 Uttar Pradesh3362942632884771 Delhi2347011981034877 West Bengal2155801870614183 Odisha167161133466722 Telangana1650031335551005 Bihar164224149722855 Assam150349121610528 Kerala12221687341490 Gujarat119088999083271 Rajasthan109088906851293 Haryana103773816901069 Madhya Pradesh97906743981877 Punjab90032658182646 Chhatisgarh7777541111628 Jharkhand6710052807590 Jammu and Kashmir5971138521951 Uttarakhand3713924810460 Goa2678320844327 Puducherry2142816253431 Tripura2069612956222 Himachal Pradesh11190691997 Chandigarh92566062106 Manipur8430653951 Arunachal Pradesh6851496713 Nagaland5306407910 Meghalaya4356234232 Sikkim2119178923 Mizoram15069490
Nation Crime 18 Sep 2020
Nation, Crime

COVID-19 patient sexually abused by ambulance driver in Kerala attempts suicide

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Sep 18, 2020, 12:12 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2020, 12:12 pm IST
The hospital staff rescued her by breaking open the doors of the bathroom in the isolation ward where she tried to hang herself
Representational image
 Representational image

The young COVID patient, who was sexually assaulted by an ambulance driver, tried to commit suicide at government medical college, Kottayam.

The hospital staff rescued her by breaking open the doors of the bathroom in the isolation ward where she tried to hang herself, according to regional media reports. The girl’s condition is stable. She has been kept under observation.

 

It was on September 5 that the young woman was sexually molested by the driver of a 108 ambulance while she was being taken to the COVID-19 first-line treatment centre at Panthalam. Noufal, the 28-year old ambulance driver, accused in a murder case, was arrested soon after the incident. He has been removed from the service.  

After the assault, the girl was initially admitted to the government general hospital, Pathanamthitta. But, as she was under severe mental trauma and required counselling, she has been shifted to the Kottayam medical college.

 

The sexual assault of the COVID-19 patient in ambulance exposed the serious lapses from the part of health authorities in complying with the guidelines for shifting infected patients to hospital. No healthcare workers accompanied the girl and another woman patient while being taken to the hospital. They were sent alone with the ambulance driver at night. The health department also faced strong criticism for recruiting a person with criminal background as 108 ambulance driver.

