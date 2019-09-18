Nation Crime 18 Sep 2019 Chattisgarh: Mother ...
Chattisgarh: Mother records as son rapes his girlfriend to blackmail; duo arrested

Published Sep 18, 2019, 4:35 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2019, 4:54 pm IST
To save herself of the harassment, the girl paid an amount of Rs 4 lakh to the accused.
The woman was raped at the house of the accused when his mother served her food laced with intoxicants due to which victim lost her consciousness and the accused boyfriend raped her while his mother recorded the act of crime. (Representational image)
Chattisgarh: In a shocking incident, the mother recorded the video, while her son raped his girlfriend in the Baloda Bazar area of  Chattisgarh. The duo has been arrested by Chattisgarh police.

According to information received from the police, the woman was trapped by the accused who feigned a romantic affair with her, as reported by IndiaToday.

 

The woman was raped at the house of the accused when his mother served her food laced with intoxicants due to which victim lost her consciousness and the accused boyfriend raped her while his mother recorded the act of crime.

To save herself of the harassment, the girl paid an amount of Rs 4 lakh to the accused after brother-in-law and the sister of the accused blackmailed the victim and asked her for money,as reported by IndiaToday.

The case came to light when the girl's father asked for the money he had given to her after selling his land for Rs 6 lakh and informed her to keep the money with her.

When he received the money, it was short of Rs 4 lakh. When he asked his daughter about the shortage, she told him everything, following which the police was informed.

 

