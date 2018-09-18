search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Odisha girl gangraped over 28 days, thrown into river

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Sep 18, 2018, 1:09 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2018, 1:10 am IST
On Sunday night, the wrongdoers threw her into Kharasrota river in a bid to kill her. 
Representational image.
 Representational image.

BHUBANESWAR: A girl of Odisha’s Jajpur district was allegedly kidnapped by a group of miscreants and gang-raped for 28 days inside a house. The ordeal of the victim didn’t end there as she was on Sunday evening thrown into Kharasrota river. The girl managed to swim ashore and reached Routraypur village under Kuakhia police limits in the district, after which she narrated the entire episode before the villagers.

According to the victim, she was abducted by some miscreants on August 20 while she had gone to Madhuban Bazaar to by some stationary items. The kidnappers later confined her inside a house located at a secluded place and gang-raped her, she alleged. On Sunday night, the wrongdoers threw her into Kharasrota river in a bid to kill her. 

 

On being informed by the villagers, police reached the spot and took the girl to the police station, where it came to fore that she had gone missing since August 20 and a complaint in this regard was lodged by her parents. The police, however, denied the gang-rape charge. “After investigation, we came to know that the girl was taken by her uncle (husband of father’s sister) without informing her family members. We have detained the man into custody and interrogating him,” said inspector Ashis Kumar Sahoo.

Tags: gangraped, kidnapped
Location: India, Telangana




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RSPCA rescue pet snake from London street after it got stuck in a mousetrap

The snake had an abrasion but no severe injuries (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Duchess of Sussex backs cookbook to help project set up after deadly London fire

In this undated photograph issued by Kensington Palace on Monday Sept. 17, 2018, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex cooks with women in the Hubb Community Kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in London.(Photo: AP)
 

Jack the Ripper's victims were not prostitutes

The Ripper killed his victims in Whitechapel, east London, between September and November 1888, but his identity has never been discovered.
 

Man fakes Down syndrome to hire carers for changing his nappy and bathing him

After being confronted, Menchaca reportedly admitted to lying about having Down syndrome. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nike becomes first major brand to launch 'sporting hijab' for women

The response on social media was largely positive (Photo: Twitter)
 

Men who speak faster may have better love lives: study

Experts felt that fast chat-up lines put a man’s brainpower on display (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Attack on hotel owner: Police launches probe

In his complaint, Ravi Kumar, the owner of Dose Corner Hotel in Kammanahalli claimed that Reddy and his seven followers barged into his hotel in the afternoon and picked up a verbal duel with him for keeping his hotel open, despite a bandh. (Representional Image)

Ailing man dies; wife, mother commit suicide

The deceased have been identified as Sheshapani (44), his wife Usha Nandini (42) and his mother Sudha Lakshmi (68).  (Representional Image)

Delhi-based burglar lands in police net

Police said the accused, identified as Harmain Khan, 27 alias Sonu, used to target locked houses in Bengaluru and has over 40 cases of house break thefts registered against him. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Medical tests confirm rape of 4-year-old

The girl told her mother that Jeelani gave her a chocolate and took her into a bathroom on the first floor where he removed her clothes and sexually assaulted her. (Representional Image)

Bengaluru: Youth brings friend to apartment gym, assaulted

According to the police, the victim had visited the society’s gym area along with his friend. As Ramesh (name changed) entered the gym, Gautham, the suspect, was using the gym facilities along with his family. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham