Odisha girl gangraped over 28 days, thrown into river

BHUBANESWAR: A girl of Odisha’s Jajpur district was allegedly kidnapped by a group of miscreants and gang-raped for 28 days inside a house. The ordeal of the victim didn’t end there as she was on Sunday evening thrown into Kharasrota river. The girl managed to swim ashore and reached Routraypur village under Kuakhia police limits in the district, after which she narrated the entire episode before the villagers.

According to the victim, she was abducted by some miscreants on August 20 while she had gone to Madhuban Bazaar to by some stationary items. The kidnappers later confined her inside a house located at a secluded place and gang-raped her, she alleged. On Sunday night, the wrongdoers threw her into Kharasrota river in a bid to kill her.

On being informed by the villagers, police reached the spot and took the girl to the police station, where it came to fore that she had gone missing since August 20 and a complaint in this regard was lodged by her parents. The police, however, denied the gang-rape charge. “After investigation, we came to know that the girl was taken by her uncle (husband of father’s sister) without informing her family members. We have detained the man into custody and interrogating him,” said inspector Ashis Kumar Sahoo.