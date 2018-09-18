search on deccanchronicle.com
Class 10 girl in Dehradun boarding school gangraped by 4 senior students

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Sep 18, 2018, 2:18 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2018, 2:34 pm IST
Along with gangrape accused, 5 staff members of boarding school have also been arrested for destruction of evidence.
After 16-year-old survivor, who lived in the school hostel, fell sick, she told her sister that she was raped. (Representational Image)
Dehradun: A Class 10 student of a Dehradun boarding school was allegedly gang-raped by four students of the same school last month.

All the four accused, aged 17, have been arrested.

 

After the 16-year-old survivor, who lived in the school hostel, fell sick, she told her sister that she was raped. It was found out later that she was one-month pregnant.

Police have also arrested five staff members -- director of the school, principal, administration officer, his wife and hostel caretaker -- for destruction of evidence.

"It's a month-old incident and has come to light only now. The school authorities were trying to suppress the matter," Additional Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said.

“The incident happened on August 14… the girl was raped by the four boys studying in the same residential school. SSP, Dehradun, Nivedita Kureti, got a tip-off about the incident and ordered us to investigate the matter… the charges were found to be true,” Hindustan Times quoted station house officer Naresh Rathod as saying.

Rathod added that the investigation found that the arrested school staff was aware of the incident.

A gang-rape and destruction of evidence case has been filed under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Both the victim and her sisters stayed together in the school’s boarding facility.

Soon after her sister was alerted about the alleged rape, their family reached the school. Police, who reached the school along with the Sub-Divisional Magistrate and Child Welfare Committee officials, took the statement of the girl.

The staff at the school and the boarding facility is being questioned by the police.

Location: India, Uttarakhand, Dehradun




