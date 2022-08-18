  
Nation Crime 18 Aug 2022 Cops to probe possib ...
Nation, Crime

Cops to probe possible Maoist link to Agnipath riot

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Aug 18, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Aug 19, 2022, 7:29 am IST
The police officials, who are probing the Agnipath violence that took place at Secunderabad railway station on June 17 this year, suspect the involvement of the banned Maoist party's affiliated wings in the riot and arson. (PTI)
  The police officials, who are probing the Agnipath violence that took place at Secunderabad railway station on June 17 this year, suspect the involvement of the banned Maoist party's affiliated wings in the riot and arson. (PTI)

HYDERABAD: The police officials, who are probing the Agnipath violence that took place at Secunderabad railway station on June 17 this year, suspect the involvement of the banned Maoist party's affiliated wings in the riot and arson that caused huge damages to the railway's property.

The officials sent the material seized from the scene of offense including mobile phones of suspects and video footage to the forensic lab for verification. The investigators also prepared a comprehensive charge sheet and are still awaiting a report from the forensic lab officials.

Sources said even though there were no Maoists indulged in the offense, some radicalised youth working with the affiliated wings of the banned Maoist party might have been involved, though the forensic lab officials are yet to establish this.

Before giving final touches to its charge sheets, the police officials initiated inquiries into all possible angles to establish the offense by analysing the violent incidents based on CCTV footage. Sources further said if any evidence was found or based on the forensic report, further action would be initiated in connection with the case.

It is also reported that the investigators collected samples from shoes and chappals including fingerprints from the scenes of offense. Based on the visuals, the police officials allegedly identified some key suspects having links with the radicalised wings based on Aadhaar data.

One person died in police firing and others suffered injuries in violence that took place at Secunderabad railway station on June 17. Miscreants damaged property inside the railway station and set fire to a parked train. Similar incidents took place in Bihar where the police established the role of banned Maoist party cadre.

...
Tags: agnipath protests, maoist link to agnipath riots
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 19 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Agnipath scheme protestors get conditional bail
Caste row hits Agnipath, Centre denies

Latest From Nation

Harish Rao (in picture) stated that Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (MEIL), the agency which constructed the project, would bear the restoration costs under five-year warranty clause. — Twitter

Harish Rao pooh-poohs Shekhawat’s graft charges

The AP fire service sent a proposal worth Rs 220 crore to the Centre some time ago, seeking its approval to handle emergency situations pertaining to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear disasters. — Representational Image/DC

AP expects early nod from Centre for purchase of vehicles to deal with CBRN

Gambling and rooster fighting are all pervasive in Vemsoor mandal, Khammam district, which is two kilometres from the Andhra Pradesh border. (DC File Photo)

Gambling rules the roost in Khammam

Six months after they had to abandon their courses and return home when Russian forces attacked Ukraine, Indian students enrolled in the medical colleges there have a new challenge - resumption of offline classes and exams. (PTI File Photo)

Kyiv varsities tell medicos to return



MOST POPULAR

 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

High alert sounded as a boat with AK-47s found near Mumbai coast

The yacht, which is four metres wide, was on way to Europe from Muscat in June when it drifted to inclement weather, he said. The Australian couple abandoned it after engine trouble, Fadnavis added. — PTI

Child trafficking in trains down

Officials said that the children were mostly trafficked from Bihar and West Bengal, and forced to work in factories in the city. (DC Image)

One killed, 14 injured as police fire at Agnipath agitators in Secunderabad

Aspiring military recruits were seen protesting and demanding the abolition of the scheme by chanting slogans of “we want justice” about their enrolment. (DC Image)

SC gives interim protection from arrest to Nupur Sharma till Aug 10

Nupur Sharma. (PTI)

Bihar terror module’s bid to target PM event busted

Modi was on a visit to Bihar to attend a function organised on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Assembly. When asked whether the suspects were plotting to carry out attacks on any particular targets the police said the matter is under investigation. — DC Image
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->