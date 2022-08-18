Cops to probe possible Maoist link to Agnipath riot

The police officials, who are probing the Agnipath violence that took place at Secunderabad railway station on June 17 this year, suspect the involvement of the banned Maoist party's affiliated wings in the riot and arson. (PTI)

HYDERABAD: The police officials, who are probing the Agnipath violence that took place at Secunderabad railway station on June 17 this year, suspect the involvement of the banned Maoist party's affiliated wings in the riot and arson that caused huge damages to the railway's property.

The officials sent the material seized from the scene of offense including mobile phones of suspects and video footage to the forensic lab for verification. The investigators also prepared a comprehensive charge sheet and are still awaiting a report from the forensic lab officials.

Sources said even though there were no Maoists indulged in the offense, some radicalised youth working with the affiliated wings of the banned Maoist party might have been involved, though the forensic lab officials are yet to establish this.

Before giving final touches to its charge sheets, the police officials initiated inquiries into all possible angles to establish the offense by analysing the violent incidents based on CCTV footage. Sources further said if any evidence was found or based on the forensic report, further action would be initiated in connection with the case.

It is also reported that the investigators collected samples from shoes and chappals including fingerprints from the scenes of offense. Based on the visuals, the police officials allegedly identified some key suspects having links with the radicalised wings based on Aadhaar data.

One person died in police firing and others suffered injuries in violence that took place at Secunderabad railway station on June 17. Miscreants damaged property inside the railway station and set fire to a parked train. Similar incidents took place in Bihar where the police established the role of banned Maoist party cadre.