146th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,694,614

47,310

Recovered

1,968,175

50,099

Deaths

51,059

762

Maharashtra60435842851420265 Tamil Nadu3439452839375886 Andhra Pradesh2966092091002732 Karnataka2269661414913956 Uttar Pradesh1582161048082515 Delhi1533671383014214 West Bengal119578897032473 Bihar10661876706542 Telangana9225570132703 Gujarat79816626792800 Assam7966856735197 Odisha6229443780406 Rajasthan6198946652886 Haryana4804040610550 Madhya Pradesh46385350251128 Kerala4614030025170 Punjab3269520180862 Jammu and Kashmir2889221296548 Jharkhand2406715348255 Chhatisgarh1599310598148 Uttarakhand124938485158 Goa119948058111 Puducherry80294627114 Tripura7219528659 Manipur4687273417 Himachal Pradesh4174283418 Nagaland345515307 Arunachal Pradesh274118935 Chandigarh2216118330 Meghalaya14206796 Sikkim11877011 Mizoram7893720
Nation Crime 18 Aug 2020 Bengaluru riots: Pol ...
Nation, Crime

Bengaluru riots: Police pick up Al-Hind activist

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 18, 2020, 8:05 am IST
Updated Aug 18, 2020, 8:05 am IST
The govt would seek High Court permission to appoint a 'Claim Commissioner' to recover the loss of damaged property from the accused
Policemen stand next to vehicles burnt down by the mob in Bengaluru. — AFP photo
  Policemen stand next to vehicles burnt down by the mob in Bengaluru. — AFP photo

Bengaluru: The special team investigating last week's riots at KG Halli have picked up a person, said to be a member of Al Hind, an organisation working against Sangh Parivar.

Though the police sources said that the arrested person was also involved in murder of RSS activist Rudresh in Shivajinagar few years ago, Home Minister Mr Basavaraj Bommai said that the investigation was in priliminary stages and could ascertain further details only after verification of facts.

 

The CCB team had raided the office of SDPI in Frazer Town on Sunday and seized a large haul of arms, including petrol bombs and daggers. This had led to the arrest of a person, who was said to have links with Al Hind. The mobile phone call details also revealed that he was in touch with most of the persons, who were coordinating with the people participating in riots, through WhatsApp messages.

CLAIM COMMISSIONER: Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mr B S Yeddyurappa held a high level meeting with the Home Minister, DG&IGP, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and Chief Secretary.

 

During the meeting, it was decided that the government would approach the Karnataka High Court, seeking its permission to appoint a Claim Commissioner to recover the loss of damaged property from the accused.

The Chief Minister directed the City Police Commissioner Mr Kamal Panth to hold discussion with Advocate General Mr Prabhulinga Navadagi over approaching the Court.

The meeting also decided to appoint three Special Public Prosecutors for speedy disposal of the case and also invoke provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and Goonda Act against the accused.

 

Mr Bommai also denied that the government was contemplating any other investigation into riots. "At the moment, CCB Joint Commissioner Mr Sandeep Patil is investigating the case and the police firing, which killed four people would be inquired by District Magistrate. Government is not contemplating any other investigations like CBI, Judicial inquiry of NIA in the case," he added.

NAVEEN TO JUDICIAL CUSTODY: Meanwhile, Naveen, whose post on facebook triggered the violence has been sentenced to 14 days judicial custody. The police produced him before the magistrate through video conference, when he was remanded to custody.

 

...
Tags: bengaluru riots, bs yediyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Posters celebrating Kamala Harris's nomination have come up in the ancestral village of her grandfather.

A Tamil Nadu village's ‘best wishes’ for Kamala Harris lost in translation

Chandigarh man stranded in flooded dam for 16 hours, rescued by IAF. (Photo- Social Media)

IAF chopper rescues Chandigarh man trapped in flooded dam for 16 hours

File photo from protests at Shaheen Bagh

Shaheen Bagh protests 'scripted' by BJP for electoral gains, says AAP

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

SC to examine 'larger issues' on allegations against judges



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad cops arrest businessman in case relating to Banjara Hills land

Road No. 12 Banjara Hills is a prime location in Hyderabad. (DC file photo)

Delhi court grants bail to 150 Tablighi Jamaat members from Indonesia

Tablighi members walk out of Nizamuddin Markaj in Old Delhi. PTI photo

Two kidnapped Indians released in Afghanistan, return home

Representational image

Exclusive women patrols to attend to domestic abuse cases in Cyberabad

Hyderabad's Cyberabad police division has started women patrols to attend to domestic violence cases. (Representational image)

Dubey encounter: Cops should not be allowed to prosecute criminals, says Ribeiro

Justice (retired) Shashi Kant Agarwal, heading the one-member judicial commission probing the Kanpur ambush and encounter of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, interacts with police personnel during his visit to Bikaru village, in Kanpur. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham