Bengaluru riots: Police pick up Al-Hind activist

Policemen stand next to vehicles burnt down by the mob in Bengaluru. — AFP photo

Bengaluru: The special team investigating last week's riots at KG Halli have picked up a person, said to be a member of Al Hind, an organisation working against Sangh Parivar.

Though the police sources said that the arrested person was also involved in murder of RSS activist Rudresh in Shivajinagar few years ago, Home Minister Mr Basavaraj Bommai said that the investigation was in priliminary stages and could ascertain further details only after verification of facts.

The CCB team had raided the office of SDPI in Frazer Town on Sunday and seized a large haul of arms, including petrol bombs and daggers. This had led to the arrest of a person, who was said to have links with Al Hind. The mobile phone call details also revealed that he was in touch with most of the persons, who were coordinating with the people participating in riots, through WhatsApp messages.

CLAIM COMMISSIONER: Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mr B S Yeddyurappa held a high level meeting with the Home Minister, DG&IGP, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and Chief Secretary.

During the meeting, it was decided that the government would approach the Karnataka High Court, seeking its permission to appoint a Claim Commissioner to recover the loss of damaged property from the accused.

The Chief Minister directed the City Police Commissioner Mr Kamal Panth to hold discussion with Advocate General Mr Prabhulinga Navadagi over approaching the Court.

The meeting also decided to appoint three Special Public Prosecutors for speedy disposal of the case and also invoke provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and Goonda Act against the accused.

Mr Bommai also denied that the government was contemplating any other investigation into riots. "At the moment, CCB Joint Commissioner Mr Sandeep Patil is investigating the case and the police firing, which killed four people would be inquired by District Magistrate. Government is not contemplating any other investigations like CBI, Judicial inquiry of NIA in the case," he added.

NAVEEN TO JUDICIAL CUSTODY: Meanwhile, Naveen, whose post on facebook triggered the violence has been sentenced to 14 days judicial custody. The police produced him before the magistrate through video conference, when he was remanded to custody.