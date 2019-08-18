Nation Crime 18 Aug 2019 16-yr-old UP girl di ...
Nation, Crime

16-yr-old UP girl dies after stalkers crush her skull under bike

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 18, 2019, 3:13 pm IST
Updated Aug 18, 2019, 3:13 pm IST
The local police refused to even lodge FIR for days, doctors did not provide treatment as there was no police record the incident.
In frustration, they pushed the girl to the ground, and drove the motorbike over her head. The girl’s grandfather alleged that when he went to Lambhua police station to register a complaint, the cops refused. (Photo: Representational)
 In frustration, they pushed the girl to the ground, and drove the motorbike over her head. The girl’s grandfather alleged that when he went to Lambhua police station to register a complaint, the cops refused. (Photo: Representational)

Lucknow: A 16-year-old girl returning from her school was held and accosted by a group of stalkers in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur, who later drove a motorbike over her head and smashed her skull when she raised an alarm, reported News18.

To top that off, the local police refused to even lodge an FIR for several days and doctors did not provide treatment to her as there was no police record of the incident, the Times of India reported.

 

The incident happened on August 8, when the 16-year-old girl was returning from school on her bicycle. She was suddenly surrounded and accosted by a group of three men on a motorcycle, who reportedly started passing lewd remarks at her. The girl tried to raise an alarm, after which locals gathered at the spot. The men then fled but returned later and began harassing the girl again.

In frustration, they pushed the girl to the ground, and drove the motorbike over her head. The girl’s grandfather alleged that when he went to Lambhua police station to register a complaint, the cops refused. A complaint was later lodged on August 11.

The girl, after days of struggle, died on August 14. Her grandfather said Lucknow’s KGMU Hospital also refused to look after the girl and the family was forced to take her to a private hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

...
Tags: harassment, girl, killed, uttar pradesh, sultanpur
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Latest From Nation

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday kicked off his party's campaign for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagging off a Jan Ashirwad Yatra. (Photo: File)

We ended corruption, ran transparent govt: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Google Maps helped police reunite a father with his 12-year-old daughter who had gone missing over four months ago in Delhi, officials said. (Photo: Representational Image)

Father-daughter reunite after 4 months, police credits Google maps

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday, adding that dialogue will only be held if the neighboring nation stops supporting terror. (Photo: ANI)

Talks with Pak only if it stops patronising terrorism: Rajnath Singh

'Somewhere, we have made mistakes and things haven't gone as planned. This is a wake up call that we need to do 100x more for our restaurant partners than we have done before.' (Photo: File)

Zomato open to rectifying mistakes, appeals restaurant owners not to log out



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Father-daughter reunite after 4 months, police credits Google maps

Google Maps helped police reunite a father with his 12-year-old daughter who had gone missing over four months ago in Delhi, officials said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Watch: Indian journalist snatches torn Indian flag from Pak protestors in UK

The woman snatched the torn Indian flag from the demonstrators hands and under their feet. (Photo: Twitter | @PoonamJoshi_)
 

CCMB scientist K Thangaraj awarded JC Bose Fellowship in Hyderabad

The JC Bose Fellowship is awarded to scientists in recognition for their outstanding performance by the Science and Engineering Research Board, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. (Photo: ANI)
 

Here's why Ekta Kapoor chose Ayushmann Khurrana as lead actor for 'Dream Girl'

Dream Girl's first look featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.
 

She is fidayeen: Delhi man makes hoax call at airport to stop wife from flying abroad

Soon after the call on August 8, the authorities at the airport had to temporarily suspend operations of international flights. (Representational Image)
 

SIIMA Awards 2019: Dhanush, Trisha, Pariyerum Perumal win big, here's winners' list

SIIMA Awards 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Family stages protest against police inaction in Bhiwadi mob lynching case

They are agitating with the body of Rekha's father-in-law who the family says consumed poison due to police apathy in the case of his son's death. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar: NSUI district president shot at by bike-borne assailants

Om, somehow, escaped the incident while two others sustained injuries. (Photo: Representational)

2 Bangladeshi bystanders die as speeding Jaguar crashes into Mercedes in Kolkata

Two Bangladeshis were crushed to death on Saturday outside a Kolkata police traffic outpost, where the citizens sheltered to escape the rain, when a Jaguar travelling at high speed hit a Mercedes sedan. (Representational Image)

Bihar: Villagers hold up woman’s cremation for failing to pay dowry 4 years ago

She was finally cremated after the intervention of Police. (Photo: ANI)

Dead newborn found in Hyderabad dump, second case this month

Further, it was identified that the infant was a boy and since the umbilical cord had fallen off, the boy would have been nearly two weeks old. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham