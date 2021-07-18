Nation Crime 18 Jul 2021 Nine Iranians arrest ...
Nation, Crime

Nine Iranians arrested for illegal stay, police recover fake Aadhaar cards

PTI
Published Jul 18, 2021, 12:47 pm IST
Updated Jul 18, 2021, 12:47 pm IST
The gang seemed to be involved in similar offences in and around the city
The arrested included three women and all the nine were staying in resorts at the sea-side town of Kovalam near here, a city police press release said. (Representational image)
 The arrested included three women and all the nine were staying in resorts at the sea-side town of Kovalam near here, a city police press release said. (Representational image)

Chennai: Nine Iranians have been arrested for alleged illegal stay here and fake Aadhaar cards recovered from them, with the issue coming to light after the role of three in a robbery case involving a Somalian national emerged, police said.

The arrested included three women and all the nine were staying in resorts at the sea-side town of Kovalam near here, a city police press release said.

 

The incident came to light after police, probing a case of three men, claiming to be "central police", robbed the Somalian national of USD 3,800 under the pretext of checking him for narcotic substances recently, it said.

The 61 year-old victim had come here for eye treatment and preferred a complaint with the Thousand Lights police, who formed a special team to probe the case.

The police team located the car used by the trio in Kovalam and further probe revealed the accused three persons, besides six others, were put up there for about a month.

 

"Aadhaar cards in their possession turned out to be fake," the release said, adding, they did not have any valid travel and related documents as well.

The gang seemed to be involved in similar offences in and around the city, the release added.

...
Tags: aadhaar card, iranians, somalian national
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Anil Deshmukh. (Twitter/ @MahaDGIPR)

Money laundering probe: ED searches 2 homes of ex-Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh

During the session, all Covid-related protocols, which include maintaining social distancing, would be followed. (AFP file photo)

Govt plans slew of bills in Monsoon session; Oppn to corner it over Covid management

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

Sonia Gandhi reconstitutes Congress' parliamentary hierarchy

There is no official update on the expected timeline of the travel ban being eased. (Photo: Representational Image)

Indian students enrolled in Italian universities stranded back home due to travel ban



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Kidnapper cannot be sentenced for life if he treats victim well: SC

Supreme Court: (PTI)

Cop, spouse and daughter shot dead by militants in Pulwama

The SPO's son is reportedly serving in the Army. (Photo: Representational)

Two-month-old baby found dead in water tank near Hyderabad

It was learnt that the police have taken into custody a paternal uncle of the baby for questioning. The police said the man did not have any children of his own. — Representational image/By arrangement

Vijayawada: Five of gang arrested for robbing, killing elderly a la Dandupalyam movie

The police commissioner said the gang killed six persons and looted 40 sovereigns of gold ornaments. (Photo: Representational)

Bengaluru riots case: NIA arrests key conspirator Syed Abbas

The investigation has revealed that accused Syed Abbas is the president of SDPI Nagawara, Bengaluru Ward. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->